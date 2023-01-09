scorecardresearch
Tea time snack: Give dhokla a delectable twist with this easy recipe

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took to Twitter to share an easy recipe for Little Millet or Samai Dhokla

dhoklaMake yourself a tasty dhokla with this easy recipe (representative) (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Owing to the push and awareness about eating healthy and nutritious, millet has become increasingly popular. In fact, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on the need to include millet in our diet on multiple occasions, including in his Independence Day 2022 speech. He said, “Millets — grown by small farmers and in small fields — are part of India’s rich heritage. The country needs to be proud as the world is coming forward to celebrate the International Year of Millets in 2023.”

So, if you are looking to incorporate these grains full of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals in your diet, here’s a recipe that can help you get started.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) took to Twitter to share an easy recipe for Little Millet or Samai Dhokla.

“A melt-in-mouth soft, fluffy, nutritious, steamed – #LittleMillet #Dhokla recipe!” the tweet read.

Ingredients

¾ cup – Little millet
1 cup – Sour yoghurt, thick consistency
5g – Ginger
6-7 – Curry leaves
2 – Dried red chilli, whole
2 – Green chillies
2-3 tsp – Lemon juice
1 tsp – Sugar
½ tsp – Cumin seeds
Salt, to taste
1 tbsp – Oil
2 tsp – Fresh coconut, shredded
3-4 sprigs – Coriander leaves, chopped

Method

*Soak some millet for two hours
*Grind it until smooth with ginger and green chillies
*Add curd and just enough water to make a batter with dropping consistency. It should be smooth and not grainy.
*Leave the batter overnight to ferment.
*Grease a plate with little ghee and pour the batter into it to ferment.
*Place the plate into the steamer and let it cook for 12-15 minutes.
*Test if it is done with a knife or toothpick.
*Once done, take it off the heat and let it cool.
*For seasoning, heat ghee in a pan, add cumin seeds, whole red chillies, and curry leaves.
*Take it off fire, add sugar, lemon juice and mix well.
*Now pour over dhokla.
*Cut the dhokla into pieces and garnish with coriander leaves and shredded coconut.

Would you like to make this lip-smacking dish?

