scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Must Read

Enjoy baked beans quesadillas with your family today (recipe inside)

"Not all the fancy dishes are complicated. This, one for example, is the easiest one," said chef Meghna Kamdar

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2021 6:20:56 pm
baked beans quesadillas, quesadilla easy recipes, easy mexican recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, meghna kamdar recipes, snack recipes,Try this Mexican dish at home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you are someone who loves trying out new recipes, you are at the right place! From Medittarean to Mexican, there are so many cuisines that you can try at home. Today, add to your family time with this easy recipe from chef Meghna Kamdar.

The Mexican dish — quesadilla — is made using a thin dough or tortilla as is filled with cheese, spices, vegetables, and even meats.

But the chef tweaked the traditional recipe to make Baked Beans Quesadillas

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Not all the fancy dishes are complicated. This, one for example, is the easiest one,” she said.

While traditionally, a corn tortilla is used, it can also be made with a flour tortilla. Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

Oil
Some finely chopped vegetables (garlic cloves, onion, celery sticks, capsicum, green chillies, mushrooms)
Boiled sweet corn
2 cans – Baked beans
Maida roti (tortillas/chapatis, optional)
Some cheese

Method

To make stuffing

*Heat up the pan, pour some oil.
*Add some finely chopped garlic cloves, onion, and celery sticks.
*Add salt as per taste.
*Then add finely chopped capsicum, green chillies, mushrooms (optional) along with some pizza seasonings.
*Mix it and cook for five minutes.
*Then add boiled sweet corn and two cans of baked beans.
*Cover the lid and cook for 5-7 minutes until gravy reduces and turns dry.
*Turn off the stove and let it cool down.

Also Read |Make quesadillas in just 15 minutes (recipe inside)

To make quesadillas

*Heat up the pan, drizzle some oil.
*Place maida roti half-way on it (can also use tortillas/chapatis).
*Spread two spoon of stuffing on it.
*Add some cheese on it.
*Fold roti covering the stuffing, press gently and flip it.
*Prepare another quesadilla in the same pan.
*Roast on medium flame until they turn golden-brown from both the sides.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

MasterChef Australia 2021, Winner of MasterChef Australia, Justin Narayan dishes, MasterChef India-origin contestant, indianexpress.com, Indian Express
In pictures: MasterChef Australia 2021 winner Justin Narayan’s culinary journey on the show

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 14: Latest News

Advertisement