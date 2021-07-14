Enjoy baked beans quesadillas with your family today (recipe inside)

If you are someone who loves trying out new recipes, you are at the right place! From Medittarean to Mexican, there are so many cuisines that you can try at home. Today, add to your family time with this easy recipe from chef Meghna Kamdar.

The Mexican dish — quesadilla — is made using a thin dough or tortilla as is filled with cheese, spices, vegetables, and even meats.

But the chef tweaked the traditional recipe to make Baked Beans Quesadillas

“Not all the fancy dishes are complicated. This, one for example, is the easiest one,” she said.

While traditionally, a corn tortilla is used, it can also be made with a flour tortilla. Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

Oil

Some finely chopped vegetables (garlic cloves, onion, celery sticks, capsicum, green chillies, mushrooms)

Boiled sweet corn

2 cans – Baked beans

Maida roti (tortillas/chapatis, optional)

Some cheese

Method

To make stuffing

*Heat up the pan, pour some oil.

*Add some finely chopped garlic cloves, onion, and celery sticks.

*Add salt as per taste.

*Then add finely chopped capsicum, green chillies, mushrooms (optional) along with some pizza seasonings.

*Mix it and cook for five minutes.

*Then add boiled sweet corn and two cans of baked beans.

*Cover the lid and cook for 5-7 minutes until gravy reduces and turns dry.

*Turn off the stove and let it cool down.

To make quesadillas

*Heat up the pan, drizzle some oil.

*Place maida roti half-way on it (can also use tortillas/chapatis).

*Spread two spoon of stuffing on it.

*Add some cheese on it.

*Fold roti covering the stuffing, press gently and flip it.

*Prepare another quesadilla in the same pan.

*Roast on medium flame until they turn golden-brown from both the sides.

