Add variety to your meal with this easy melon soup

Try out this easy soup for immunity. (Source: Radhika Karle/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try out this easy soup for immunity. (Source: Radhika Karle/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Experts always stress on including seasonal and local produce in one’s diet for not only a wholesome meal experience but also for improving immunity. So how about making the best use of summer melons and preparing a soup which is not only a great way to satiate those hunger pangs but also the ideal way to beat the heat.

Here is a simple soup recipe made with seasonal melons that we spotted on Pilates trainer Radhika Karle‘s Instagram.

Here is what she mentioned: “With the temperatures soaring, cold soups are an ideal choice. Quick and easy to make, filled with fresh, seasonal, and local produce, this recipe is packed with nutritional goodness”.

Take a look at the flavourful recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup – Muskmelon

1/2 cup – Watermelon

8-10 – Mint leaves

1 cup – Chopped onion

6 slices – Jalapenos chillies/mild green chillies

3 tbsp – Hung curd

Salt to taste

1 tsp – Black pepper

Mint for garnish

Method

*In a bowl, combine watermelon and muskmelon.

*Keep aside two jalapenos/chilli slices and 1/4 cup melon mixture.

*Blend remaining melon mixture with onion, four slices of jalapenos/chillies, few mint leaves and 1/4 cup water. Add salt and black pepper.

*Chill the soup for a minimum of two hours.

*Just before serving, mix together the soup and melon mixture.

*Pour soup in equal amounts into three soup bowls and top each with one tsp hung curd and garnish with mint leaves and one slice chilly each.

Pro tip

Serve with warm toasted garlic bread for a complete summer meal.

Why are melon soups good for you?

In addition to beating the heat, melon soups are high in dietary fibre which means they are an ideal choice for controlling blood sugar levels. They also help reduce lipid profile and cholesterol levels, apart from neing a rich source of potassium and vitamin B1 and B2.

