Chill at home with this two-ingredient mango sorbet

The perfect way to chill on a hot sunny day, enjoy this two-ingredient mango sorbet! (Photo: Getty) The perfect way to chill on a hot sunny day, enjoy this two-ingredient mango sorbet! (Photo: Getty)

Mangoes are the best thing about summer. And the best thing about mangoes is that you can enjoy the fruit in numerous ways — ice cream, chutney, pickle and even jam. But there’s nothing like chilling at home with a scoop of sorbet or sherbet which is a frozen dessert. But do not mistake it for ice-cream, because unlike ice cream, sorbet has a dense consistency and an intensified flavour.

So take a look at how to make a mango sorbet with just 2 ingredients! This doesn’t require any milk or eggs, making it the perfect dessert option for vegans too.

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Lemon juice

2 – Medium-sized mangoes (frozen and sliced)

Steps

*Remove the skin and slice the mangoes. Then pop them in a zip-lock bag and freeze overnight.

*Next day, put them in a grinder and grind until a thick paste is formed. Make sure there are no chunky pieces left.

*Then add 2 tbsp lemon juice to achieve that sorbet-like texture. Grind again.

*Transfer the mixture to a glass container and keep it in the deep freezer for an hour.

*About 20 minutes before serving, take a few scoops in a bowl and enjoy.

Will you try this recipe?

