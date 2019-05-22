Toggle Menu
From Mango Salsa to Thandai: Easy mango recipes that you must try this summer

For mango lovers wanting to try new recipes, here are some delicious and mouth-watering ones that will leave you asking for more.

Keeping mango lovers in mind, who are always looking to try new recipes, we have brought some delicious and mouth-watering mango recipes for you. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Summers are here and so are mangoes. The pulpy and sweet fruit tastes delicious in any form — eaten as a whole, as a tall glass of lassi, or even chutney.

Keeping mango lovers in mind who are always looking to try new recipes, we have brought some delicious and mouth-watering mango recipes that will not only help you beat the summer heat but will leave you asking for more.

Mango, Shrimp and Cucumber Salad by Park Hotels Delhi

Serving: 4

Ingredients:

3 tbsp – White wine vinegar
3 tbsp – Sugar
6 tbsp – Dijon mustard
6 tbsp – Mayonnaise
2 – Large cucumbers, peeled, cut into half-inch cubes
3 – Large mangoes, peeled, pitted, cut into half-inch cubes
300g – Cooked medium shrimp
3 tbsp – Chopped fresh dill
Tabasco sauce
300g – Lettuce leaves

Method:

*Mix vinegar and sugar in small bowl until sugar dissolves.

*Whisk in mustard and mayonnaise. Cover and chill.

*Combine cucumbers, mango, shrimp, and dill in large bowl.

*Pour dressing over; toss to coat.

*Season with salt and Tabasco sauce.

*Arrange lettuce leaves equally on each of four plates. Top with shrimp salad.

Mango Salsa by Park Hotels Delhi

Ingredients:

100g – Ripe Safeda mango, chopped and deseeded
20g – Chopped cilantro
20g – Chopped mint
20ml – Lemon juice
10g – Chopped ginger
10g – Chopped green chillies
20ml – Olive oil
Salt to taste
Crushed black Pepper to taste

Method:

*Add all the ingredients together, mix them together and set the seasoning.

*Let the salsa rest overnight for best results.

Mango Thandai by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, Khandani Rajdhani 

Ingredients:

200g – Mangoes
150ml – Thandai syrup
1ltr – Milk
150g – Sugar
10g – Almonds
10g – Pistachios
2g – Saffron

Method:

*Boil the milk and keep it aside for it to come to room temperature.

*Once the milk reaches room temperature, cool the milk in the refrigerator.

*Remove the cold milk from the refrigerator and add sugar. Stir and dissolve the sugar.

*Add the rest of the ingredients and stir well.

*Garnish with saffron.

*Serve chilled.

