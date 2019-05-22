From Mango Salsa to Thandai: Easy mango recipes that you must try this summer

Summers are here and so are mangoes. The pulpy and sweet fruit tastes delicious in any form — eaten as a whole, as a tall glass of lassi, or even chutney.

Keeping mango lovers in mind who are always looking to try new recipes, we have brought some delicious and mouth-watering mango recipes that will not only help you beat the summer heat but will leave you asking for more.

Mango, Shrimp and Cucumber Salad by Park Hotels Delhi

Serving: 4

Ingredients:

3 tbsp – White wine vinegar

3 tbsp – Sugar

6 tbsp – Dijon mustard

6 tbsp – Mayonnaise

2 – Large cucumbers, peeled, cut into half-inch cubes

3 – Large mangoes, peeled, pitted, cut into half-inch cubes

300g – Cooked medium shrimp

3 tbsp – Chopped fresh dill

Tabasco sauce

300g – Lettuce leaves

Method:

*Mix vinegar and sugar in small bowl until sugar dissolves.

*Whisk in mustard and mayonnaise. Cover and chill.

*Combine cucumbers, mango, shrimp, and dill in large bowl.

*Pour dressing over; toss to coat.

*Season with salt and Tabasco sauce.

*Arrange lettuce leaves equally on each of four plates. Top with shrimp salad.

Mango Salsa by Park Hotels Delhi

Ingredients:

100g – Ripe Safeda mango, chopped and deseeded

20g – Chopped cilantro

20g – Chopped mint

20ml – Lemon juice

10g – Chopped ginger

10g – Chopped green chillies

20ml – Olive oil

Salt to taste

Crushed black Pepper to taste

Method:

*Add all the ingredients together, mix them together and set the seasoning.

*Let the salsa rest overnight for best results.

Mango Thandai by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, Khandani Rajdhani

Ingredients:

200g – Mangoes

150ml – Thandai syrup

1ltr – Milk

150g – Sugar

10g – Almonds

10g – Pistachios

2g – Saffron

Method:

*Boil the milk and keep it aside for it to come to room temperature.

*Once the milk reaches room temperature, cool the milk in the refrigerator.

*Remove the cold milk from the refrigerator and add sugar. Stir and dissolve the sugar.

*Add the rest of the ingredients and stir well.

*Garnish with saffron.

*Serve chilled.