From Mango Salsa to Thandai: Easy mango recipes that you must try this summer

Summers are here and so are mangoes. The pulpy and sweet fruit tastes delicious in any form — eaten as a whole, as a tall glass of lassi, or even chutney.
Keeping mango lovers in mind who are always looking to try new recipes, we have brought some delicious and mouth-watering mango recipes that will not only help you beat the summer heat but will leave you asking for more.
Mango, Shrimp and Cucumber Salad by Park Hotels Delhi
Serving: 4
Ingredients:
3 tbsp – White wine vinegar
3 tbsp – Sugar
6 tbsp – Dijon mustard
6 tbsp – Mayonnaise
2 – Large cucumbers, peeled, cut into half-inch cubes
3 – Large mangoes, peeled, pitted, cut into half-inch cubes
300g – Cooked medium shrimp
3 tbsp – Chopped fresh dill
Tabasco sauce
300g – Lettuce leaves
Method:
*Mix vinegar and sugar in small bowl until sugar dissolves.
*Whisk in mustard and mayonnaise. Cover and chill.
*Combine cucumbers, mango, shrimp, and dill in large bowl.
*Pour dressing over; toss to coat.
*Season with salt and Tabasco sauce.
*Arrange lettuce leaves equally on each of four plates. Top with shrimp salad.
Mango Salsa by Park Hotels Delhi
Ingredients:
100g – Ripe Safeda mango, chopped and deseeded
20g – Chopped cilantro
20g – Chopped mint
20ml – Lemon juice
10g – Chopped ginger
10g – Chopped green chillies
20ml – Olive oil
Salt to taste
Crushed black Pepper to taste
Method:
*Add all the ingredients together, mix them together and set the seasoning.
*Let the salsa rest overnight for best results.
Mango Thandai by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, Khandani Rajdhani
Ingredients:
200g – Mangoes
150ml – Thandai syrup
1ltr – Milk
150g – Sugar
10g – Almonds
10g – Pistachios
2g – Saffron
Method:
*Boil the milk and keep it aside for it to come to room temperature.
*Once the milk reaches room temperature, cool the milk in the refrigerator.
*Remove the cold milk from the refrigerator and add sugar. Stir and dissolve the sugar.
*Add the rest of the ingredients and stir well.
*Garnish with saffron.
*Serve chilled.