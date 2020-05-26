Treat yourself to this easy no-bake mango custard tart tonight

Summers are incomplete without a mango dessert, isn’t it? (Photo: Getty) Summers are incomplete without a mango dessert, isn’t it? (Photo: Getty)

Summer and mangoes go hand and in hand. Period. So with the temperatures rising, what better way to beat the heat than with a decadent mango dessert that is not only soothing to the eyes but also your taste buds. Check out this easy no-bake mango tart recipe by Youtuber Shivesh Bhatia. We are sure you are going to love every bit of it!

Enjoy mango mousse with three ingredients this summer; here’s how

All you need is just 3 ingredients to make mango ice-cream at home

Ingredients

For tart base

2 cups – Finely grounded biscuits

1 cup – Melted butter

For the custard

1/2 litre – Milk

4 tbsp – Powdered sugar

1/4 cup – Milk

3 tbsp – Custard powder

For the Top

4-5 – Thinly sliced mangoes

Roughly chopped pistachios

Here’s how you can make chocolate mousse cake at home without an oven

Steps

*Grind two packets of biscuits into a fine powder. Transfer this to a bowl and add a cup of melted butter. Mix nicely into a dough-like consistency. The base of your tart is ready.

*Spread the base evenly on a tart pan and flatten it using a spoon. Then refrigerate for at least 40 minutes.

*Now boil 1/2 litre milk (preferably full-fat milk) on medium heat. While it is heating up, take a bowl and add 1/4 cup milk, 3 tbsp custard powder and mix to make a thick paste.

Sachin Tendulkar made mango kulfi for the family; try out his recipe

*Add the custard paste to the milk once it boils. Keep stirring until the milk thickens. Once it has turned thick, transfer to a bowl and refrigerate for about 30-40 minutes.

*Now take out the tart pan and the bowl from the refrigerator and spread the custard over the tart neatly. Refrigerate it for 30 minutes more.

All you need is just 3 ingredients to make your favourite vanilla ice cream; check it out here

*Simultaneously, cut 4-5 mangoes into thin slices and decorate the tart. You can make a mango rose on it too! Or simply place it all across the tart in a symmetrical way.

*Your tart is ready! Cut it into slices and serve it with sprinkled pistachios.

Are you going to have this for dessert tonight?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd