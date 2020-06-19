Khamang kakdi: Try this easy Maharashtrian salad today

It is always a good idea to consume foods that keep the body cool and hydrated during summers. From cold beverages to traditional recipes, summer is also the best time to enjoy seasonal fruits and vegetables. But if you are not in the mood for something elaborate, we have the right recipe for you — a simple and quick salad which is quite popular in Maharashtrian cuisine. So check out the recipe for Khamang Kakdi by blogger Archana Doshi.
The delicious side dish made with cucumber and yoghurt and tempered with curry leaves, green chillies and mustard seeds adds to your meal and goes great with Maharashtrian Chawli Chi Usal and steamed rice.
Here’s the recipe.
Ingredients
2 – Cucumber, peeled and chopped
1/2 cup – Fresh coconut, grated
Coriander (Dhania) leaves – Few, chopped
3 tbsp – Roasted Peanuts (Moongphali), skin removed
3 tbsp – Curd (Dahi/Yogurt)
Salt to taste
For tempering
1/4 tsp – Sunflower Oil, as required
1 tsp – Mustard seeds
1/4 tsp – Asafoetida (hing)
1 – Green chilli, finely chopped
1 sprig – Curry leaves, roughly chopped
Method
*Take a big bowl and add cucumber, coconut, coriander leaves and salt. Mix everything well.
*Now add in the yogurt and mix again so that the cucumber is well coated with yogurt. Keep aside.
*The next step is to temper Khamang Kakdi. Heat oil in a tadka pan and add mustard seeds and asafoetida. Let it crackle for 10 seconds.
*Then add green chillies, curry leaves and saute for about 15 seconds. Once done, add this tempering to Khamang Kakdi and mix well.
*At the end, sprinkle roasted peanuts and mix. The Khamang Kakdi is ready to be served.
