Easy snack recipe: Make keto crackers with just 2 main ingredients

Keto diet, also known as the ketogenic diet, is a low-carb diet in which one consumes fats in high amount while protein is consumed in adequate amounts along with fewer carbohydrates. So if you are someone who follows the keto diet, which is known to promote rapid weight loss, we have the perfect recipe for you. However, it is always advised to seek medical opinion before you begin with any diet.

This easy recipe not only requires just two simple ingredients but also has just 1 net carb! So why don’t you check out the recipe and try these yummy crackers over the weekend?

Ingredients

60 g – Almond flour

60 g – Parmesan cheese

Seasoning (optional)

Water

Steps

Take a mixer grinder and add blanched almond flour and grated parmesan cheese in equal amounts (60 grams). Now mix it and then add 2 tbsp water to it. Mix again for a minute and repeat the process, but with 1 tbsp water. Now knead the mixture into a dough and place it over a parchment sheet on the kitchen slab. Press it flat and using your hands, roughly giving it a rectangular shape. Cover it with another parchment sheet and roll it using a rolling pin. Once you see the top parchment sheet becoming transparent, stop. Remove the sheet and cut it into little square pieces. Using a toothpick, mark tiny holes on the surface of the dough. Cut out the extra parchment sheet from the corners and transfer the crackers onto a flat glass plate and put in the microwave. Cook them for 2 minutes with a one-minute interval. Let them cool down for 5-10 minutes. Once done, add some salt or oregano for garnishing (optional) and enjoy!

