These home-made detox drinks will help deep cleanse your liver

With irregular eating habits and an unhealthy lifestyle, the increase of toxins in the body is imminent. These toxins can affect the liver whose main function is to filter the blood coming from the digestive tract, before it is passed to the body. A healthy liver contributes to the overall health of a person, which is why it is important to ensure its smooth functioning. A detox at regular intervals is advisable, provided it is done without using supplements.

We have curated some easy DIY detox drinks that can help you to cleanse your liver. Check them out:

Mint tea

After dinner, you must consume something that soothes your body and aids digestion. And what better than a warm cup of mint tea? The essential oil in mint leaves helps eliminate waste. All you need to do is put some water and fresh mint leaves in a kettle and let it simmer for a while. When the aroma is in the air, pour yourself a cup and enjoy.

Coffee

A 2014 study that appears in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology suggests that coffee has protective effects on the liver enzymes, and help reduce fat buildup in the liver. It also increases protective antioxidants in the liver. For best results go for black coffee with less or no sugar.

Olive oil and lemon

Take two tsp of virgin olive oil and mix it with the juice of 1 lemon. Have it for 10 to 15 days before bed for a month and repeat this cycle thrice a year for best results.

Amla

Amla juice helps in reducing cholesterol levels as the amino acids and antioxidants present in it aid in the overall functioning of the body. It also supports liver function by flushing out toxins from the body. Just sprinkle a pinch of salt on amla pieces, add a tablespoon of cumin seeds and blend. Drink on alternate days for 15 days for best results.