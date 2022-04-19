scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
This high protein ‘daal toast’ is a must-try (recipe inside)

"You can use any moong dal (yellow, green, split etc)," chef Meghna Kamdar wrote on Instagram.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 19, 2022 9:10:15 am
bread toastAdd a twist to your regular bread toast with this recipe. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Having a nutritious breakfast is a great way to start the day on a power-packed note. And with many of us opting for toasts in the morning, why not give it a makeover that is delicious as well as healthy? Don’t worry, all you will need are some easily-available ingredients to prepare this special recipe by chef Meghna Kamdar.

“Daal Protein Toast — made from moong dal is a must-try. You can use any moong dal (yellow, green, split etc),” she said.

How to make it?

Ingredients

1 cup – Moong dal, soaked for two hours
Chillies
Ginger

Method

*Grind dal with chillies and ginger, and very little water.
*Add turmeric, red chilli powder, salt, ajwain (carom seeds), coriander, carrot, capsicum and chopped onion to this batter.
*Stir the batter for five minutes to make it light.
*Apply butter on both sides of a bread slice.
*Next, spread the batter on one side and place on the pan with little oil.
*Turn it upside down and spread batter on other side, too.
*Cook from both sides.
*High protein daal toast is ready!

