This high protein ‘daal toast’ is a must-try (recipe inside)

Having a nutritious breakfast is a great way to start the day on a power-packed note. And with many of us opting for toasts in the morning, why not give it a makeover that is delicious as well as healthy? Don’t worry, all you will need are some easily-available ingredients to prepare this special recipe by chef Meghna Kamdar.

“Daal Protein Toast — made from moong dal is a must-try. You can use any moong dal (yellow, green, split etc),” she said.

How to make it?

Ingredients

1 cup – Moong dal, soaked for two hours

Chillies

Ginger

Method

*Grind dal with chillies and ginger, and very little water.

*Add turmeric, red chilli powder, salt, ajwain (carom seeds), coriander, carrot, capsicum and chopped onion to this batter.

*Stir the batter for five minutes to make it light.

*Apply butter on both sides of a bread slice.

*Next, spread the batter on one side and place on the pan with little oil.

*Turn it upside down and spread batter on other side, too.

*Cook from both sides.

*High protein daal toast is ready!

