How about indulging in makhana laddoos today?

If you are someone with a sweet tooth, you are in for a decadent treat today! And if you are a fan of homemade traditional sweets, you are in for a double treat as we are here with a simple, nutritious and easy to prepare laddoo recipe.
We came across blogger Shivangi Arora’s healthy makhana or foxnuts laddoo recipe on her Instagram page ‘Twistie Bites’.
Take a look at it below:
Ingredients
3 cups – Makhana
Roasted dry fruits
1 cup – Powdered sugar
½ cup – Desiccated coconut
¼ cup – Milk or ghee
Method
*In a pan, dry roast the foxnuts.
*Grind to form a powder.
*Now add roasted dry fruits, powdered sugar, and desiccated coconut.
*Add milk or ghee in small quantities. Mix well.
*Shape them into laddoos or desired shape and serve.
