How about indulging in makhana laddoos today?

Make this interesting recipe to satiate your sweet tooth. (Source: Shivangi Arora/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are someone with a sweet tooth, you are in for a decadent treat today! And if you are a fan of homemade traditional sweets, you are in for a double treat as we are here with a simple, nutritious and easy to prepare laddoo recipe.

We came across blogger Shivangi Arora’s healthy makhana or foxnuts laddoo recipe on her Instagram page ‘Twistie Bites’.

Take a look at it below:

Ingredients

3 cups – Makhana

Roasted dry fruits

1 cup – Powdered sugar

½ cup – Desiccated coconut

¼ cup – Milk or ghee

Method

*In a pan, dry roast the foxnuts.

*Grind to form a powder.

*Now add roasted dry fruits, powdered sugar, and desiccated coconut.

*Add milk or ghee in small quantities. Mix well.

*Shape them into laddoos or desired shape and serve.

Would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd