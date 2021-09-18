Try this easy, healthy burger recipe today

Can you turn your junk food into healthy food? Experts say one can do exactly that if they switch the regular ingredients with healthy, satiating alternatives that are low on calories. Sports nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel, who keeps sharing easy recipes that one can count on for balanced meal options, shared how “burgers can be healthy too”.

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients

Large lettuce leaves

Grilled paneer (can use protein of your choice)

Tomato slices (can add more vegetables)

Jalapeños

Mustard sauce (as per taste)

BBQ Sauce (as per taste)

Method

*Take the two large lettuce leaves

*Place the piece of grilled paneer

*Apply mustard and BBQ sauces on it.

*Place tomato slices, jalapeños

*Place the other lettuce leaf on top

*Hold together with a skewer stick

Would you try this protein-rich recipe?

