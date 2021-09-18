scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Must Read

Try this easy, healthy burger recipe today

Sports nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel shared this easy veg burger recipe on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 18, 2021 7:10:48 pm
burgerSwitch your regular burger with this protein-filled burger. (Representative Image) (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Can you turn your junk food into healthy food? Experts say one can do exactly that if they switch the regular ingredients with healthy, satiating alternatives that are low on calories. Sports nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel, who keeps sharing easy recipes that one can count on for balanced meal options, shared how “burgers can be healthy too”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kinita Kadakia Patel (@kskadakia)

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients

Large lettuce leaves
Grilled paneer (can use protein of your choice)
Tomato slices (can add more vegetables)
Jalapeños
Mustard sauce (as per taste)
BBQ Sauce (as per taste)

ALSO READ |Try this easy, healthy recipe for breakfast today

Method

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Take the two large lettuce leaves
*Place the piece of grilled paneer
*Apply mustard and BBQ sauces on it.
*Place tomato slices, jalapeños
*Place the other lettuce leaf on top
*Hold together with a skewer stick

Would you try this protein-rich recipe?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

greenland
Picturesque postcards from Greenland

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 18: Latest News

Advertisement