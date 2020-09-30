Try this easy, healthy recipe for breakfast today

Make this easy recipe for breakfast. (Source: Archana's Kitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Weekdays can be extremely demanding even if you are working from home, at times making you skip breakfast as well. The solution? Make yourself a quick and healthy breakfast that would make you feel energised in no time and also keep you fuller for longer. If you have been scouting for such easy recipes, you are at the right place.

We recently chanced upon this easy, interesting Tomato Upma recipe from chef Archana Doshi of ArchanasKitchen.

Take a look.

Ingredients

1 cup – Sooji

2 – Tomatoes, finely chopped

1 – Onion, finely chopped

1 – Green chilli, finely chopped

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

1 – Dry red chilli, cut into half

6-7 – Curry leaves

1/4 tsp – Asafoetida

Salt, as required

Hot water, as required

½ tsp – Red Chilli powder

¼ tsp – Turmeric powder

½ no – Lemon juice

2 sprigs – Coriander leaves, finely chopped

Method

*Roast sooji in a cast iron pan on medium flame until it slightly changes colour. Keep aside.

*Heat oil/ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add the mustard seeds, asafoetida, red dry chilli and curry leaves. Allow to splutter.

*Next, add onions and green chillies and cook till the onions become soft and translucent.

*Now, add the tomatoes and cook till they become mushy and soft.

*Add the spice powders including red chilli, turmeric, salt and lemon juice and cook for about three to five minutes.

*Add the sooji and water. Stir continuously to avoid lumps.

*Cook for about five to eight minutes. Once it is cooked properly, switch off the flame and garnish with coriander leaves.

Pro tips

Serve Tomato Upma along with coconut chutney and masala chai.

Here are some other breakfast recipes you can try:

Breakfast recipe: Begin your day with delicious corn pancakes

Breakfast bowl: Start your day on a healthy note with this oats recipe

Breakfast recipe: Start your day with delicious ajwain puris

Give South Indian appe a healthy twist with this recipe

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd