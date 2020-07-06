Breakfast recipe: How about some easy, fluffy waffles today?

Enjoy a delicious breakfast with this easy recipe. (Source: Archanas Kitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Enjoy a delicious breakfast with this easy recipe. (Source: Archanas Kitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

We all like to add variety to our breakfast breakfast routine. So how about beginning the week with some power-packed waffles? These delicious waffles are made with sweet potatoes, which make them equally healthy. What more? This recipe doesn’t even require you make waffle batter.

Here is the recipe by Archana Doshi from Archanas Kitchen that you should try.

Spicy Sweet Potato Hash Brown Waffles

Ingredients

1 cup – Sweet potato, grated

4 – Whole eggs

¼ cup – Milk

1 – Onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Black pepper powder

1 tsp – Cumin powder (Jeera)

1 tsp – Dried oregano

1 tsp – Dried thyme leaves

Salt, to taste

Method

*Grate the sweet potato. In the same bowl, break an egg, and add chopped onion, milk, and spice powders like red chilli, cumin, pepper, along with seasonings like oregano and dried thyme. Mix well.

*Simultaneously, heat the waffle maker and keep it ready. Once the waffle plates get hot, grease them with enough butter so that the waffles do not stick to the groves.

*Slowly pour the whisked waffle mixture in and close the waffle maker. Let it cook for at least 15 minutes.

*Open after five to seven minutes and you will see the sweet potato waffles have risen and are now light brown colour.

*Transfer to serving plate and enjoy!

Pro tip

Serve the waffle along with bowl of sour cream, corn pineapple salsa salad and cup of coffee to make it a complete breakfast meal.

Would you like to try?

