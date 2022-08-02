This ‘fat loss’ snack can be prepared with ‘just 1 spoon of ghee’

Cravings can strike at any time. But instead of succumbing to them with wafers and doughnuts, try to pick some healthy treats. As such, if you have been looking for nutritious munchies, we’ve got you covered.

Nutritionist Arjita Singh took to Instagram to share an easy snack — Fat Loss Amaranth Tikki — that can be prepared in a jiffy.

“High protein, high fibre, vegan, gluten-free and no flour recipe cooked with just one spoon of ghee,” Singh wrote.

“Something new and highly nutritious for you to try! It’s just the perfect post or pre-workout snack, too!” she added.

Ingredients

2 – Boiled sweet potatoes

1/3 cup – Boiled amaranth (take amaranth and water in the ratio of 1:2. Boil and then let it simmer for 15 minutes. It’s ready to use once the water fully evaporates)

Vegetables of choice

Salt to taste

1 tbsp – Coriander powder

½ tsp – Red chilli powder

1/4 tsp -Turmeric

½ tsp – Garam masala

1 – Sachet of Maggie magic masala

1 tsp – Ghee

Method

*In a bowl, mash the boiled sweet potatoes. Add amaranth along with the vegetables. Add the spices and mix.

*Shape the dough in the form of tikkis. Pan fry with one teaspoon of ghee.

*Serve it with hand-pounded tomato chutney.

What makes this snack healthy?

*Amaranth is naturally gluten-free and has protein and other nutrients.

*Amaranth is an excellent source of fibre, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, and a good source of calcium, zinc, copper, selenium, vitamin B6, and folate.

*Sweet potatoes are starchy root vegetables that are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They’re also high in antioxidants that protect your body from free-radical damage and chronic disease. Great for gut health!

“You can also use potato. It’s a myth that potatoes lead to weight gain. Potato’s fibre, potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6 content, coupled with its lack of cholesterol, all support heart health,” she shared.

