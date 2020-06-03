Use leftover bread for this easy eggless apple crumble tonight

Make the most of your evening with this delectable treat. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Make the most of your evening with this delectable treat. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

How about trying something new for dessert today? And all you need is 30 minutes to prepare the same. We recently came across this easy recipe from chef Anahita Dhondy who often tries to create something interesting with leftovers and stresses on zerowaste cooking. In fact, the delectable recipe took us back to our school days when tarts and crumbles were an after-school favourite.

Check it out below:

Here’s what Dhondy said: ” This has been a family favourite for as long as I can remember. Mom and me used to make this in school. But that recipe had a flour+butter crumble. This recipe is slightly different. I’ve used leftover croissants which were getting really hard. You can also use bread or substitute any flour you have.”

Check out this easy, eggless recipe below:

Ingredients

2-3 – Apples

1tsp – Cinnamon powder (or more)

4tsp – Granulated sugar (or any sugar you have)

4tsp – Jaggery powder

4tsp – Oats

8tsp – Crushed leftover croissants [you can use fresh bread crumbs or leftover dry bread crushed in a food processor. If you don’t have any of those just use flour (maida) or a mix of different flours]

4-5tsp butter (at room temp).

Method

*Take a baking tray and butter it well. Now place the apple slices on it and add all the ingredients over it. This means put one teaspoon each of sugar, butter and jaggery powder; two teaspoons each of oats, crushed croissants or bread or flour. You can use the remaining ingredients, including apples, as topping.

*Preheat the oven at 180°C and bake for 25-30 minutes.

*Serve warm.

Would you like to try it out?

