Weekday dinner recipe: Try this low-calorie soup tonight

Feeling too lazy to prepare dinner? Worry not! Whip up a delicious bowl of soup that is easy to prepare, extremely filling, and also low calorie.

Nutritionist Nidhi Gupta took to Instagram to share a recipe of Tomato Veggie Soup that can be prepared in a jiffy.

Ingredients

2 – Medium sized tomatoes

2 – Garlic pods

½ – Onion

1 – Green cardamom

1-½ cup – Water

1 tsp – Olive oil

Salt

Black pepper

Method

*Add two medium sized tomatoes, 2 garlic pods, onion, green cardamom, and one and a half cups of water to a cooker.

*Cover the lid and wait for three-four whistles. Sieve the soup and keep aside.

*Next, take a pan, add one teaspoon of olive oil and three-four tablespoon of finely chopped vegetables of choice like carrot, cauliflower, and green beans, add salt, black pepper and sauté. When done, add the tomato mixture and boil.

Enjoy!

