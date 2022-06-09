scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Weekday dinner recipe: Try this low-calorie soup tonight

Nutritionist Nidhi Gupta shared an easy recipe that is delicious and low calorie!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 9:40:05 pm
Nutritionist Nidhi Gupta took to Instagram to share a recipe of Tomato Veggie Soup. (representative) (Source : pixabay)

Feeling too lazy to prepare dinner? Worry not! Whip up a delicious bowl of soup that is easy to prepare, extremely filling, and also low calorie.

Nutritionist Nidhi Gupta took to Instagram to share a recipe of Tomato Veggie Soup that can be prepared in a jiffy.

 

Ingredients

2 – Medium sized tomatoes
2 – Garlic pods
½ – Onion
1 – Green cardamom
1-½ cup – Water
1 tsp – Olive oil
Salt
Black pepper

Method

*Add two medium sized tomatoes, 2 garlic pods, onion, green cardamom, and one and a half cups of water to a cooker.
*Cover the lid and wait for three-four whistles. Sieve the soup and keep aside.
*Next, take a pan, add one teaspoon of olive oil and three-four tablespoon of finely chopped vegetables of choice like carrot, cauliflower, and green beans, add salt, black pepper and sauté. When done, add the tomato mixture and boil.

Enjoy!

