Saturday, June 12, 2021
Easy dessert recipe: Make eggless chocolate mousse in just five minutes

You just need four ingredients to make this

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 12, 2021 7:10:52 pm
Here is a quick fix for your sweet tooth.

The weekend is here and if you are looking to celebrate how you made it through this week or wishing to indulge in a sweet decadent dessert then look no further; we have the perfect recipe for you. Former MasterChef winner Pankaj Bhadouria just showed us how to make yummy eggless chocolate mouse in five minutes only.

She wrote in an Instagram post, “It requires only four ingredients, is very easy to make and turns out excellent every time, even better than the ones you buy from a bakery!”

Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients 

1/2 – cup milk

1 tsp – Agar agar powder (China grass)

1 cup – Cream

150 grams – Dark chocolate

Steps

*Set a non-stick pan on low-medium heat and pour the milk along with agar agar powder. Stir it nicely and when once it starts simmering a little, add 1 cup cream.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Stir it until it thickens a bit and add roughly chopped dark chocolate to it. Keeping the pan on medium heat, mix it with a rubber spatula until the ark chocolate melts.

*Then transfer the mixture to a clean glass bowl. When you are doing it, add a sifter and sift this mixture.

*No transfer the thick mousse to a glass bowl or small shot glasses. Add whipped cream or chocolate chips and enjoy!

Check out the recipe video below.

When are you trying this?

