Easy dessert recipe: Enjoy this soft and moist chocolate banana mug cake today

Who doesn’t love mug cakes? They are the perfect fix for your sweet tooth, and come to the rescue when you don’t want to cook something elaborate. If you love the combination of banana and chocolate, you will thoroughly enjoy this mug cake!

Take a look at this recipe by Spice Bangla, a Youtube channel to know more.

Ingredients

½ – Banana

1 tbsp – Milk

1 tbsp – Sunflower oil or peanut oil

½ tsp – Vanilla essence

Salt, to taste

¼ tsp – Baking powder

3 tbsp – All-purpose flour

1 tbsp – Brown sugar

¼ tsp – Cinnamon powder

2 tbsp – Chocolate chunks

Steps

*Take half a banana in a small bowl and mash it properly until there are no chunks left.

*Transfer the mash to a microwave-safe cup and add brown sugar along with milk and peanut/sunflower oil.

*Mix well until the sugar completely dissolves. Now, add vanilla essence along with all-purpose flour and baking soda. You can also add cinnamon powder, if you like. But don’t forget to add salt (as per taste). Mix well.

*Finally, add a few chunks of dark chocolate and place the cup in the microwave for a minute.

*Let it cool down slightly. Add banana slices or more chocolate chunks. Enjoy!

