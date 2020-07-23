Welcome the weekend with this easy dessert recipe

Activities like cooking and baking have been extremely popular with people during the lockdown. From trying recipes available online to creating new ones, many of us took to experimenting with our culinary skills during this time. So if you are still looking for recipes to try, we have you covered. Inspiring Ayurvedic chef and blogger Amrita Kaur recently created a Chocolate Avocado Tart recipe that you must try!
Check out the recipe here.
View this post on Instagram
Genie and I have been binge watching 'Just Add Magic' since last few weeks and we came up with our own magical recipe – Chocolate BrAvocado Tart ✌🏻✨ Only downside to adding the cedronian vanilla to the recipe is that the tart will become irresistible n you'll end up over eating ;) Swipe left for the recipe ♥️ To make a healthier version – Combine toasted oats, some dates, toasted almonds & dessicated coconut with little vanilla in a food processor & use it as base. #EasyDessert #Chocolate #🥑 #avocado
Chocolate Avocado Tart
Ingredients
1 – Avocado flesh
2 tbsp – Milk
¾ cup – Dark chocolate
½ tsp – Vanilla extract
ALSO READ | Have you seen the world’s heaviest avocado yet? (See Pics)
For tart base
¾ cup – Crushed cookies/biscuits of your choice
1 tbsp – Butter
Pinch of salt
Method
*Combine crushed biscuits, butter and salt in a mixing bowl.
*Spoon the mixture onto a removable base tart shell.
*Refrigerate.
*Melt the chocolate using double boiler method.
*Add milk and give it a good mix.
*Remove from flame.
*Let it cool slightly.
*Blend it with avocado and a dash of vanilla extract to get creamy chocolate mousse.
*Transfer this mousse onto the prepared tart and refrigerate for another hour.
*Cut slices and serve cold.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.