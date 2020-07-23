Welcome the weekend with this easy dessert recipe

Try out this easy recipe over the weekend. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Try out this easy recipe over the weekend. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Activities like cooking and baking have been extremely popular with people during the lockdown. From trying recipes available online to creating new ones, many of us took to experimenting with our culinary skills during this time. So if you are still looking for recipes to try, we have you covered. Inspiring Ayurvedic chef and blogger Amrita Kaur recently created a Chocolate Avocado Tart recipe that you must try!

Check out the recipe here.

Chocolate Avocado Tart

Ingredients

1 – Avocado flesh

2 tbsp – Milk

¾ cup – Dark chocolate

½ tsp – Vanilla extract

For tart base

¾ cup – Crushed cookies/biscuits of your choice

1 tbsp – Butter

Pinch of salt

Method

*Combine crushed biscuits, butter and salt in a mixing bowl.

*Spoon the mixture onto a removable base tart shell.

*Refrigerate.

*Melt the chocolate using double boiler method.

*Add milk and give it a good mix.

*Remove from flame.

*Let it cool slightly.

*Blend it with avocado and a dash of vanilla extract to get creamy chocolate mousse.

*Transfer this mousse onto the prepared tart and refrigerate for another hour.

*Cut slices and serve cold.

