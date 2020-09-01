Easy recipe: End your day on a sweet note with macarons

Desserts are the best way to end the day; after all, not only do they leave behind a sweet, lingering taste in our mouths, but also a wide smile on our faces. While there is nothing that beats traditional Indian sweets, how about surprising your family with a special chocolatey preparation? Do not think much and try French-style macarons or macaroons for your dessert time tonight.
Archana Doshi from ArchanasKitchen recently shared the recipe.
Take a look below.
Ingredients
4 cups – Sweetened coconut flakes
400g – Condensed milk
1 tbsp – Vanilla extract
2 no – Egg whites
1 pinch – Salt
Chocolate bar, chopped (as needed)
Method
*In a bowl, add shredded coconut, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, salt and mix. Keep aside.
*Take another bowl and beat egg whites until fluffy.
*Slowly mix egg white into the coconut mixture. Fold and mix in order to get a light, airy mixture.
*Preheat the oven at 180 degrees C for 10 minutes.
*Put the coconut mixture on a baking sheet with help of tablespoon, spacing them one inch apart.
*Bake the macaroons for 10-15 minutes or till the bottoms and sides are deeply golden and the top is lightly golden.
*Take the baking tray out and let it cool down.
*Now melt the chocolate in the microwave (low temperature for two minutes) or in a double boiler. Dip the bottoms of the macaroons in chocolate and place them on a parchment paper.
*Refrigerate Chocolate Glazed Coconut Macaroons for about 10 minutes or till the chocolate solidifies.
