Easy recipe: End your day on a sweet note with macarons

Desserts are the best way to end the day; after all, not only do they leave behind a sweet, lingering taste in our mouths, but also a wide smile on our faces. While there is nothing that beats traditional Indian sweets, how about surprising your family with a special chocolatey preparation? Do not think much and try French-style macarons or macaroons for your dessert time tonight.

Archana Doshi from ArchanasKitchen recently shared the recipe.

Take a look below.

Ingredients

4 cups – Sweetened coconut flakes

400g – Condensed milk

1 tbsp – Vanilla extract

2 no – Egg whites

1 pinch – Salt

Chocolate bar, chopped (as needed)

Method

*In a bowl, add shredded coconut, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, salt and mix. Keep aside.

*Take another bowl and beat egg whites until fluffy.

*Slowly mix egg white into the coconut mixture. Fold and mix in order to get a light, airy mixture.

*Preheat the oven at 180 degrees C for 10 minutes.

*Put the coconut mixture on a baking sheet with help of tablespoon, spacing them one inch apart.

*Bake the macaroons for 10-15 minutes or till the bottoms and sides are deeply golden and the top is lightly golden.

*Take the baking tray out and let it cool down.

*Now melt the chocolate in the microwave (low temperature for two minutes) or in a double boiler. Dip the bottoms of the macaroons in chocolate and place them on a parchment paper.

*Refrigerate Chocolate Glazed Coconut Macaroons for about 10 minutes or till the chocolate solidifies.

