For a chilled out summer, try this easy dahi kadi recipe

It is a great idea to have dahi during summers as it not only keeps the stomach cool, but also helps improve immunity and digestion. The multiple benefits of curd are no secret, so if you wish to have a curd-based recipe and enjoy its benefits in a flavoursome way, you are at the right place. Try dahi kadhi, it barely takes 10 minutes to make and is yummy too!

Ingredients

1 – Medium bowl of fresh curd

2 tbsp – Ghee

2 – Medium-sized onions

Freshly chopped coriander

2 – Green chillis

A pinch – Jeera or cumin seeds

Steps

*Place a pan on medium heat and add 2 tablespoons of ghee. To it, add half a teaspoon of cumin seeds. Let it splutter for a minute and then add chopped onions.

*Keep stirring the onions; add green chillis and fry till it turns slightly pink.

*Now lower the heat and add two medium-sized bowls of curd. Give it a good stir and garnish it with freshly chopped coriander.

*Serve it with rice or simply enjoy it like that!

