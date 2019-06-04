Summer drinks: Quench your thirst with these refreshing cranberry coolers and popsicles

While mangoes and watermelons top the charts as favourite summer fruits, cranberries are not far behind. High on polyphenols that is good for heart health, it also aids digestion. It is recommended that to avail the benefits, one should avoid the OTC products laden with artificial sweeteners and should make cranberry juice at home.

Adding fruits such as strawberries and dates might make it more delicious. If you are looking for innovative ways to make your homemade cranberry juice much more interesting, then follow these recipes.

Sparkling Cranberry

Ingredients

100 ml – Cranberry juice

100 ml – Sparkling water

Method

* Mix cranberry juice and sparkling water well.

* Add iced cubes to it and serve.

River Blossom

Ingredients

5 – Bourbon biscuits

1/2 cup – Cream

1/2 cup – Lime juice

2 cup – Cranberry juice

Sparkling water

Dried cranberries and lime peel for garnish

Method

* Pour bourbon, cream, lime juice, and cranberry juice into a mixer and blend.

* Pour over a chilled glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling water.

* Garnish with dried cranberries and lime peel in a cocktail pick.

Cranberry Sorbet

Ingredients

1/3 cup – Dried cranberries

1 2/3 cups – Cranberry juice

2/3 cup – Brown sugar

1 – Orange

Method

* Mix dried cranberries with juice and sugar and bring it to a boil over low heat. Let it simmer without the lid for about 15 minutes.

* Wash the orange with hot water and dry. Grate some orange zest and squeeze out the juice.

* Remove cranberries from heat and stir in orange juice and zest. Let it cool. Puree the mixture, pour into a cold-resistant bowl and place in the freezer.

* After one hour, stir the mixture well and put it back into the freezer. Repeat this process 2 to 3 times. Remove sorbet from the freezer about 15 minutes before portioning and serving it into chilled glasses.

Cranberry Popsicles

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup – Dried cranberries

¼ cup – Cranberry juice

5 – Fresh strawberries

1 tsp – Sugar

2 tsp – Vanilla extract

4 popsicle molds

Method

* Boil cranberries, cranberry juice, strawberries, sugar, and vanilla extract.

* Puree and fill Popsicle moulds.

Cranberry Ice Tea

Ingredients

3 cups – Cranberry juice

1/4 cup – Elderberry syrup

4 – Green tea bags

2 – Organic lime

Method

* Mix cranberry juice and elderberry syrup and pour into the ice maker.

* Brew tea bags with two and a half cup of boiling water. Allow to cool down thoroughly.

* Rinse lime and cut it into pieces.

* Place ice cubes into freezer bags and crush. Add crushed cranberry ice and lime pieces to a chilled glass and fill with iced tea.

* Serve immediately.