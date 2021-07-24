scorecardresearch
This monsoon, enjoy easy corn cheese fried momos at home

It's time to bring the chef's hat out and try this scrumptious recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2021
Try this delicious recipe at home today.

The monsoon season is here and so is the craving for some hot and delicious food. A flavourful dish can brighten up your mood on a rainy day. And, what is a better appetizer than a plate of hot momos? With the pandemic preventing us from venturing out, we need to look towards our kitchens to satiate hunger pangs.

It’s time to bring the chef’s hat out and try this scrumptious recipe of corn cheese fried momos by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. It’s a perfect snack to devour on a rainy day with your loved ones. Check this easy and delicious recipe here:

Corn cheese fried momos

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup boiled sweet corn kernels
  • 1 onion
  • 3-4 green chillies
  • 2 tbsp coriander leaves
  • salt to taste
  • 1/2 cup cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 tsp dark soy sauce
  • 1 tsp tabasco sauce
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • Ready-made refined flour dough
ALSO READ |Monsoon recipes: Make these easy chai time snacks today

Method

*In a bowl, add sweet corn kernels, green chillies, onion, coriander leaves, salt, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, soy sauce, tabasco sauce and garlic powder. Mix the ingredients well.
*Take the refined flour dough and roll it into thin 4”-5” rounds.
*Take a round and add some prepared filling in the center.
*Bring the edges together to cover the filling and give it a shape of a momo.
*Warm oil in a pan and deep-fry the momos.
*Serve them hot and fresh with the sauce of your choice.

 



 

 

