Treat yourself to delectable homemade cookies this weekend

Bring on the weekend mood with a special treat that your family and you will love. Wondering what to make? Some indulgence once in a while is good. And what better than making something from scratch, at home? How about baking some chocolate cookies full of dark chocolate and nuts? After all, a good time with family deserves some great food. Agree?

Raman Okram, a passionate cook, who regularly shares interesting recipes and their variations on Instagram, recently shared a simple recipe that had our full attention.

Take a look at the delightful cookies.

And even if you don’t like nuts, you can go ahead and make this amazing cookie without any. Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

80g – Brown sugar

30g – White sugar

90g – Melted butter

1 no – Egg yolk

1 no – Egg

70g – plain flour

Salt

1tbsp – Cornflour

1/2tbsp – Baking soda

150g – Dark chocolate

60-70g – Walnut

Method

*Mix all the wet ingredients one by one using a whisk.

*Sieve the dry ingredients.

*Put in dark chocolates and walnuts.

*Cover with a cling plastic wrap.

*Refrigerate for six hours or overnight.

*Make 140-160g pieces from the refrigerated mixture. Refrigerate again for one hour.

*Bake for 18-20 minutes at 220c.

*Let it cool down.

*Enjoy the cookies.

When are you baking them?

