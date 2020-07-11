Treat yourself to delectable homemade cookies this weekend

Bring on the weekend mood with a special treat that your family and you will love. Wondering what to make? Some indulgence once in a while is good. And what better than making something from scratch, at home? How about baking some chocolate cookies full of dark chocolate and nuts? After all, a good time with family deserves some great food. Agree?
Raman Okram, a passionate cook, who regularly shares interesting recipes and their variations on Instagram, recently shared a simple recipe that had our full attention.
Take a look at the delightful cookies.
I don't know why people hate nuts I mean come on they're good!! Here's the cookie recipe with or without nuts it's your choice.
And even if you don’t like nuts, you can go ahead and make this amazing cookie without any. Here’s how to make it.
Ingredients
80g – Brown sugar
30g – White sugar
90g – Melted butter
1 no – Egg yolk
1 no – Egg
70g – plain flour
Salt
1tbsp – Cornflour
1/2tbsp – Baking soda
150g – Dark chocolate
60-70g – Walnut
Method
*Mix all the wet ingredients one by one using a whisk.
*Sieve the dry ingredients.
*Put in dark chocolates and walnuts.
*Cover with a cling plastic wrap.
*Refrigerate for six hours or overnight.
*Make 140-160g pieces from the refrigerated mixture. Refrigerate again for one hour.
*Bake for 18-20 minutes at 220c.
*Let it cool down.
*Enjoy the cookies.
When are you baking them?
