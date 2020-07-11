scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 11, 2020
Treat yourself to delectable homemade cookies this weekend

Enjoy a lovely weekend with some delectable cookies. Here's the quick and super easy recipe.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 11, 2020 5:15:18 pm
Bring on the weekend mood with a special treat that your family and you will love. Wondering what to make? Some indulgence once in a while is good. And what better than making something from scratch, at home? How about baking some chocolate cookies full of dark chocolate and nuts? After all, a good time with family deserves some great food. Agree?

Raman Okram, a passionate cook, who regularly shares interesting recipes and their variations on Instagram, recently shared a simple recipe that had our full attention.

Take a look at the delightful cookies.

And even if you don’t like nuts, you can go ahead and make this amazing cookie without any. Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

80g – Brown sugar
30g – White sugar
90g – Melted butter
1 no – Egg yolk
1 no – Egg
70g – plain flour
Salt
1tbsp – Cornflour
1/2tbsp – Baking soda
150g – Dark chocolate
60-70g – Walnut

Method

*Mix all the wet ingredients one by one using a whisk.
*Sieve the dry ingredients.
*Put in dark chocolates and walnuts.
*Cover with a cling plastic wrap.
*Refrigerate for six hours or overnight.
*Make 140-160g pieces from the refrigerated mixture. Refrigerate again for one hour.
*Bake for 18-20 minutes at 220c.
*Let it cool down.
*Enjoy the cookies.

When are you baking them?

