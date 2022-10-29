scorecardresearch
Make your weekend come alive with this ‘light yet satisfying dinner’

Now, you can simply chuck out those packets of soups full of preservatives and chemicals lying in your kitchen shelves, said Subah Saraf, co-founder Satvic Movement

satvic movementTry this delicious recipe for your dinner tonight (Source: Satvic Movement/Instagram)

Want to add a punch to your weekend? Instead of gobbling junk food at a restaurant, treat yourself to a comforting bowl of super nutritious clear soup, made with fresh ingredients. Here’s a must-try recipe from Satvic Movement’s co-founder Subah Saraf that can be made in a jiffy.

“What tastes like a simple, soul-warming comfort? A bowl of wholesome clear soup, of course! Our simple recipe here has been perfected after dozens of trials to give you that familiar taste of a nourishing clear soup, without a gazillion needless ingredients, and yet zero compromises on flavour,” shared Saraf.

 

With no packed, processed ingredients, it is “100 per cent satvic”, informed Saraf who called the soup, a “light yet satisfying dinner”. “We’ve used no packed ingredients, no dairy products, and no fancy store-bought spice mixes. Now, you can simply chuck out those packets of soups full of preservatives and chemicals lying on your kitchen shelves,” she expressed.

Here’s how you can make this at home

Ingredients

4 no – Chopped lemongrass stems
5 cups – Water
1/2 cup – Carrot, small, chopped
1/2 cup – Potato, small, chopped
1/3 cup – Fresh corn kernels
2tsp – Lemon juice
1 1/2tsp – Rock salt
1tbsp – Coriander leaves, finely chopped
1/4tsp – Black pepper powder

Method

*In a pot, place the chopped lemongrass stems and pour five cups of water. Cover and boil for about 10 minutes on a medium flame.
*Once boiled, discard the lemongrass stems and save this water which is called the stock.
*Now, add the vegetables to the stock and cook on a medium flame for about 20 minutes until the vegetable turns soft.
*Turn off the stove. Add lemon juice, salt, coriander leaves, and black pepper powder. Mix well.
*Cover the lid of the pot for two more minutes to enhance the flavours inside.
*Your delicious and nutritious clear soup is ready to be served.

