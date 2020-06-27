Bake a special cake for your loved one with this easy recipe

Try out this delicious cake soon. (Source: Raman Okram/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try out this delicious cake soon. (Source: Raman Okram/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Have a special occasion round the corner and wondering what to get for your dear one? Instead of buying, why not surprise your loved one with a homemade cake? If you haven’t gotten on the baking spree yet, here’s an easy recipe that would do the trick. It is a super simple recipe that doesn’t require much effort but will be delicious nonetheless.

Raman Okram, who is passionate about cooking, shared this easy cake recipe on his Instagram account.

Chocolate coffee mousse cake

Chocolate base

Ingredients

4 no – Eggs

120g – Caster sugar

100g – Plain flour

20g – Cocoa powder

1/2tbsp – Baking powder

40ml – Oil

40ml – Milk

Method

*Bake the chocolate base for 30-35 minutes at 170C.

*Let the cake cool down completely before assembling.

Coffee mousse

Ingredients

2 no – Egg yolk

80-100g – Sugar (adjust if the whipping cream is already sweet)

12g – Cornflour

160ml – Warm milk

Vanilla

4-5g – Instant coffee

5g – Gelatin

30ml – Water

260ml whipping cream

Extra cocoa powder for dusting

Cherries/strawberries for topping

Method

*In a bowl, add the mousse ingredients and blend.

*Melt white chocolate and dark chocolate in separate bowls.

*Add 1 tbsp oil each.

*Dip the berries and place it on top of the cake.

