Bake a special cake for your loved one with this easy recipe

Have a special occasion round the corner and wondering what to get for your dear one? Instead of buying, why not surprise your loved one with a homemade cake? If you haven’t gotten on the baking spree yet, here’s an easy recipe that would do the trick. It is a super simple recipe that doesn’t require much effort but will be delicious nonetheless.
Raman Okram, who is passionate about cooking, shared this easy cake recipe on his Instagram account.
Chocolate coffee mousse cake
Chocolate base
Ingredients
4 no – Eggs
120g – Caster sugar
100g – Plain flour
20g – Cocoa powder
1/2tbsp – Baking powder
40ml – Oil
40ml – Milk
Method
*Bake the chocolate base for 30-35 minutes at 170C.
*Let the cake cool down completely before assembling.
Coffee mousse
Ingredients
2 no – Egg yolk
80-100g – Sugar (adjust if the whipping cream is already sweet)
12g – Cornflour
160ml – Warm milk
Vanilla
4-5g – Instant coffee
5g – Gelatin
30ml – Water
260ml whipping cream
Extra cocoa powder for dusting
Cherries/strawberries for topping
Method
*In a bowl, add the mousse ingredients and blend.
*Melt white chocolate and dark chocolate in separate bowls.
*Add 1 tbsp oil each.
*Dip the berries and place it on top of the cake.
