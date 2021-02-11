scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 11, 2021
You can make this delicious chocolate cake in a frying pan!

Bookmark this recipe which needs no oven and can be prepared in just 15 minutes!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 11, 2021 8:50:20 pm
Would you like to try this easy, no-bake recipe? (Photo: Getty)

If you are looking for a quick recipe to impress your beloved this Valentine’s Day, then look no further. The Cooking Foodie has shared the perfect recipe to make a no-bake chocolate cake, that too in a frying pan in tops 15 minutes!

We are extremely excited to share the recipe with you. Hope you like it and it adds some sweetness to your weekend.

Take a look at the recipe below.

Ingredients

For the cake layer

  • 2 tbsp – Butter
  • 1 tbsp – Sugar
  • 1 – Medium-size egg
  • ½ cup – All-purpose flour
  • 2 tbsp – Cocoa powder
  • ½ tsp – Baking powder
  • 1/8 tsp – Salt
For the filling

  • ½ cup – Mascarpone cheese
  • 3 tbsp – Powdered sugar
  • ½ tsp – Vanilla extract
  • 1.5 tbsp – Milk

Steps

*To make the base of the cake, whisk the egg and sugar until nicely combined. To this, add butter, milk, and whisk again.

*Next, mix all the dry ingredients as per measurement: flour, baking powder, salt and cocoa powder. Make sure everything is nicely combined and there are no flour pockets.

*Now, put your non-stick pan on the heat and lightly grease it with oil. Pour the batter and spread it evenly using a spatula.

*Cover with a lid as it cooks over low-medium heat until you see bubbles forming. Flip it and allow to cook. Turn off the heat and let it cool.

*Next, you need to make the filling. For this, mix milk, powder sugar, mascarpone cheese and vanilla extract until smooth.

*Now, divide the base in equal quarters. Take one quarter each and spread the filling you just made. Place the other quarter over this. Repeat until you have three layers.

*To decorate it, follow this easy recipe to make ganache. Spread the ganache generously and sprinkle some chopped pistachios.

Enjoy!

Everything Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared about her memoir, Unfinished

