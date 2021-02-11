You can make this delicious chocolate cake in a frying pan!

If you are looking for a quick recipe to impress your beloved this Valentine’s Day, then look no further. The Cooking Foodie has shared the perfect recipe to make a no-bake chocolate cake, that too in a frying pan in tops 15 minutes!
We are extremely excited to share the recipe with you. Hope you like it and it adds some sweetness to your weekend.
Take a look at the recipe below.
Ingredients
For the cake layer
- 2 tbsp – Butter
- 1 tbsp – Sugar
- 1 – Medium-size egg
- ½ cup – All-purpose flour
- 2 tbsp – Cocoa powder
- ½ tsp – Baking powder
- 1/8 tsp – Salt
For the filling
- ½ cup – Mascarpone cheese
- 3 tbsp – Powdered sugar
- ½ tsp – Vanilla extract
- 1.5 tbsp – Milk
Steps
*To make the base of the cake, whisk the egg and sugar until nicely combined. To this, add butter, milk, and whisk again.
*Next, mix all the dry ingredients as per measurement: flour, baking powder, salt and cocoa powder. Make sure everything is nicely combined and there are no flour pockets.
*Now, put your non-stick pan on the heat and lightly grease it with oil. Pour the batter and spread it evenly using a spatula.
*Cover with a lid as it cooks over low-medium heat until you see bubbles forming. Flip it and allow to cook. Turn off the heat and let it cool.
*Next, you need to make the filling. For this, mix milk, powder sugar, mascarpone cheese and vanilla extract until smooth.
*Now, divide the base in equal quarters. Take one quarter each and spread the filling you just made. Place the other quarter over this. Repeat until you have three layers.
*To decorate it, follow this easy recipe to make ganache. Spread the ganache generously and sprinkle some chopped pistachios.
Enjoy!
