Celebrate a special occasion with this easy chocolate cake

Special occasions are meant to be celebrated with close ones and a special fare. While there are numerous ways to usher in the cheer, there is nothing better than a special homemade chocolate treat that will instantly add to the mood. So how about making a Devil’s Chocolate Cake which is delicious and super easy to prepare.

Chef Amrita Raichand recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with this delectable cake.

Take a look!

Ingredients

1½ cup – Sugar

1 cup + 1/8 cup + 1 tbsp – All purpose flour

1 tsp – Baking soda

¼ tsp – Baking powder

2-3 no – Eggs

½ cup – Butter

1 cup – Warm water

1 tsp – Vanilla extract

Cocoa powder – 1 cup

For the ganache

1 cup – Dark chocolate

1 cup – Fresh cream

For the final assembly

Fresh orange juice

Finely sliced shards and residual dust of chocolate

Method

*Preheat the oven to 175° C.

*Line an 8” springform cake pan with oil/butter and then place a parchment paper on it.

*Sieve the flour along with baking soda, baking powder and sugar.

*In another bowl, combine the eggs, butter, water and the vanilla extract and beat well with a whisk.

*Now add the sifted dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and beat on medium speed until a smooth batter is formed.

*Finally sift in the cocoa powder and mix until evenly blended.

*Add the batter into the lined pan.

*Place the pan in the lowest level and bake at 175° C for about 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

*Once done, take it out of the oven and leave it to cool down.

*Once it comes to room temperature, keep in the refrigerator if you have extra time as it’s easier to demould a cold cake.

*When ready to decorate the cake, make the ganache.

*Take chopped chocolate in a bowl.

*Heat the cream in a pan until it’s just slightly warm. Do not make it too hot as it will burn the chocolate. Once you see slight bubbles around the edges, turn off the heat and immediately pour the warm cream over the chocolate.

*Once they settle, stir till smooth and shiny.

*Now take the cake out of the fridge, demould and slice the cake through the center with the help of a serrated knife.

*Squeeze some orange juice on the cut layer and then spread a layer of ganache over it.

*Now place the other layer on top, again squeeze the orange juice all over the layer and pour the remaining ganache over it.

*Smoothen with the help of a palette knife and cover the sides of the cake with shards of chocolate and the dust that is collected while slicing the chocolate finely.

*Leave it in the fridge to set well. Take it out at least 30-40 minutes before serving.

