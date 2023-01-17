This chaat recipe is ‘hearty, healthy-ish and so tasty’

If you are looking for something unique to satiate your chaat cravings today, we have the perfect dish for you that packs in irresistible umami flavours. Wondering what? Here’s a lip-smacking recipe from chef Neha Deepak Shah who said that this “hearty, healthy, and tasty recipe” is a must-have appetiser.

The culinary expert shared that the recipe for the popular street food from Uttar Pradesh, called ‘Dal Moradabadi’ or moong dal chaat, gets its name from the city of Moradabad. It is also served as soup on winter evenings.

“Dal Moradabadi. This is my favourite chaat recipe. It is hearty, healthy-ish and so tasty. I can never get enough of this dish. I can eat this whenever, wherever,” Shah captioned the post.

Take a look at the recipe she shared on Instagram below:

How to make it?

Ingredients

2 cups – Moong dal, soaked

1/2 tsp – Hing or asafoetida

1/2 tsp – Moong dal, fried and crispy

Salt

1 to 2tbsp – Butter

Make this easy chaat today (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram) Make this easy chaat today (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram)

Toppings

Roasted cumin powder

Chaat masala

Garam masala

Crushed, fried green chillies

Green chilli chutney

Onion

Tomatoes

Crispy moong dal

Chopped green chillies

Ginger, Juliennes

Method

*Boil the moong dal until mushy. You will need an over-cooked dal with each grain of lentil mashed up to get a smooth, soup-like consistency.

*If after boiling, the dal seems too thick or gooey, add more water and stir to get a thick soup-like consistency.

*Avoid using too many spices to season the moong dal. This dal recipe requires a few basic herbs and spices.

*Do not skip ginger, asafoetida, roasted cumin powder, and butter for an authentic tasting ‘Moradabadi dal’.

“This might not be absolutely authentic but I promise you this is epic! You will make this on repeat,” Shah said.

The dish can be enjoyed with papdi, paratha, kulcha or just how ever you like.

Pro tips

The dal should be absolutely smooth and almost over cooked

Serve it hot

Don’t skip the butter

