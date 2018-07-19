Mawa cake and choco fudge recipes: Enjoy your weekend with these scrumptious dishes

There’s nothing better than a house that smells of a freshly baked cake. But the effort to make it compels us to give it a miss. To make your life easier, we have curated a list of easy desserts and snacks recipes that can be served in no time and are a treat for your taste buds. And guess what is the star element in them? It’s the humble Parle-G biscuit which holds a special place in almost every Indian household.
Parle-G Iranian Mawa Cake
Ingredient
220g – All-purpose flour
30g – Custard powder
250g – Sugar
1½ tsp – Baking powder
¼ tsp – Salt
¼ tsp – Cardamom powder
200g – Mawa
2 packets small – Parle-G
½ cup – Clarified butter
¼ cup – Vegetable oil
½ cup – Milk
3 – Eggs
2 tsp – Vanilla extract
Method
* Preheat the oven to 200 degree celsius.
* Take a bowl and add in half a cup each of melted butter and milk.
* Add in the oil, 3 eggs and 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. Mix well with a whisk.
* Sift all the dry ingredients together on a sieve. Sieve the mawa/khoya separately.
* Now, combine the dry ingredients, sugar, mawa, Parle-G biscuits with the wet ingredients.
* Scoop the batter in muffin tins and bake for 22-26 minutes.
* Wait for the cakes to turn brown on the edges.
* Enjoy the delicious Parle-G Mawa Cake with a cutting chai or a cappuccino.
Parle-G Almond Choco Fudge
Ingredients
1 can – Condensed milk
100g – Butter
4 packets – Parle-G (crushed)
4 tsp – Cocoa powder
5 – Almonds (sliced)
Method
* Take a pan, melt butter, add condensed milk and keep stirring.
* Add cocoa powder and stir until it becomes a sticky mixture.
* Remove from heat and add crushed Parle-G and sliced almonds.
* Pour in a flat dish and cool.
* Cut pieces. And serve with a warm glass of milk or coffee.
Masala Chai Pannacotta
Ingredients
3 – Cardamom pods
2 cm – Ginger (peeled)
2 – Chai and vanilla tea bags
1/2 cup – Boiling water
1l – Buttermilk
3/4 cup – Caster sugar
1/4 tsp – Ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp – Vanilla bean paste
1 tbsp – Powdered gelatine
Parle G – Crushed
Method
* Place cardamom, ginger and tea bags with 1/3 cup of water in a heatproof jug, and let it soak for 30 minutes.
* Next, strain the mixture and add buttermilk, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla in a saucepan over low heat.
* Stir until the sugar has dissolved. Then remove from heat.
* Next, place the remaining boiling water in a heatproof bowl and add gelatine. Whisk to dissolve.
* Add gelatin mixture to buttermilk mixture and stir constantly till they combine.
* Pour into eight 200ml-capacity glasses. Refrigerate for 4 hours or until set.
* Last, but by no means the least – crumble Parle-G on top.
Peppy Cheese
Ingredients
A pack of Parle-G
3/4 cup – Finely chopped and boiled mixed vegetables
2 tbsp – Tomato ketchup
1 tbsp – Coriander (chopped)
12 tsp – Cheese (grated)
Method
* Saute and cook the mixed vegetables, tomato ketchup, and coriander well on a medium flame for 1 minute.
* Put a little mixture on each Parle-G biscuit and sprinkle 1⁄2 tsp of melted cheese evenly over it.
