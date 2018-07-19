Mawa cake and choco fudge recipes: Enjoy your weekend with these scrumptious dishes

There’s nothing better than a house that smells of a freshly baked cake. But the effort to make it compels us to give it a miss. To make your life easier, we have curated a list of easy desserts and snacks recipes that can be served in no time and are a treat for your taste buds. And guess what is the star element in them? It’s the humble Parle-G biscuit which holds a special place in almost every Indian household.

Parle-G Iranian Mawa Cake

Ingredient

220g – All-purpose flour

30g – Custard powder

250g – Sugar

1½ tsp – Baking powder

¼ tsp – Salt

¼ tsp – Cardamom powder

200g – Mawa

2 packets small – Parle-G

½ cup – Clarified butter

¼ cup – Vegetable oil

½ cup – Milk

3 – Eggs

2 tsp – Vanilla extract

Method

* Preheat the oven to 200 degree celsius.

* Take a bowl and add in half a cup each of melted butter and milk.

* Add in the oil, 3 eggs and 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. Mix well with a whisk.

* Sift all the dry ingredients together on a sieve. Sieve the mawa/khoya separately.

* Now, combine the dry ingredients, sugar, mawa, Parle-G biscuits with the wet ingredients.

* Scoop the batter in muffin tins and bake for 22-26 minutes.

* Wait for the cakes to turn brown on the edges.

* Enjoy the delicious Parle-G Mawa Cake with a cutting chai or a cappuccino.

Parle-G Almond Choco Fudge

Ingredients

1 can – Condensed milk

100g – Butter

4 packets – Parle-G (crushed)

4 tsp – Cocoa powder

5 – Almonds (sliced)

Method

* Take a pan, melt butter, add condensed milk and keep stirring.

* Add cocoa powder and stir until it becomes a sticky mixture.

* Remove from heat and add crushed Parle-G and sliced almonds.

* Pour in a flat dish and cool.

* Cut pieces. And serve with a warm glass of milk or coffee.

Masala Chai Pannacotta

Ingredients

3 – Cardamom pods

2 cm – Ginger (peeled)

2 – Chai and vanilla tea bags

1/2 cup – Boiling water

1l – Buttermilk

3/4 cup – Caster sugar

1/4 tsp – Ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp – Vanilla bean paste

1 tbsp – Powdered gelatine

Parle G – Crushed

Method

* Place cardamom, ginger and tea bags with 1/3 cup of water in a heatproof jug, and let it soak for 30 minutes.

* Next, strain the mixture and add buttermilk, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla in a saucepan over low heat.

* Stir until the sugar has dissolved. Then remove from heat.

* Next, place the remaining boiling water in a heatproof bowl and add gelatine. Whisk to dissolve.

* Add gelatin mixture to buttermilk mixture and stir constantly till they combine.

* Pour into eight 200ml-capacity glasses. Refrigerate for 4 hours or until set.

* Last, but by no means the least – crumble Parle-G on top.

Peppy Cheese

Ingredients

A pack of Parle-G

3/4 cup – Finely chopped and boiled mixed vegetables

2 tbsp – Tomato ketchup

1 tbsp – Coriander (chopped)

12 tsp – Cheese (grated)

Method

* Saute and cook the mixed vegetables, tomato ketchup, and coriander well on a medium flame for 1 minute.

* Put a little mixture on each Parle-G biscuit and sprinkle 1⁄2 tsp of melted cheese evenly over it.

