Try ‘chickpea tikki burgers’ for dinner tonight (recipe inside)

A delicious meal at the end of the day can light up your mood. It makes the experience even better if the meal is infused with a dash of healthy ingredients. As such, to make your Tuesday better, here’s a simple and quick recipe from Chef Meghna Kamdar. In fact, she shared that it is her go-to snack with a healthy twist.

Taking to Instagram, the culinary expert shared the recipe for ‘high protein chickpea tikki burger‘ that is sure to bring a smile on your face. “My quick and healthy High Protein Chickpea Tikki Burger,” she captioned the post.

Take a look.

For chickpea tikki

Ingredients

1 cup – Soaked chickpeas

2 – Finely chopped garlic cloves

2-3 – Green chillies

A small bunch of spring onions with greens

A big bunch of chopped coriander

1.5 tsp – Cumin seeds

½ tsp – Baking powder and salt

2 tbsp – Besan or chickpea flour

For hummus

½ cup – Pre-boiled chickpeas

2 tbsp – Tahini

White sesame seeds

2 tbsp – Curd

1 tsp – Garlic, chopped

Salt

Roasted cumin powder

1 – Lime (juiced)

Method

For chickpea tikki

*In a mixer jar, add 1 cup soaked chickpeas.

*Add two finely chopped garlic cloves, 2-3 green chilies, a small bunch of spring onions with greens, chopped coriander, 1.5 teaspoon of cumin seeds, ½ teaspoon baking powder, and salt.

*Coarsely grind them all.

*Take it out in the bowl, add two tablespoon besan (lightly dry roasted) and make nice tikki. “No need to deep fry, just shallow or air fry them,” she said.

For hummus

*In a small jar, take ½cup soft pre-boiled chickpeas.

*Two spoons of tahini.

*Dry roast white sesame seeds and churn them in a mixie, add two tablespoon curd.

*Add one teaspoon chopped garlic, salt, roasted cumin powder, and lime juice. Blend

*Now, apply it on grilled burger buns. Create burger with lettuce leaves, onion, tomatoes and the high protein nutritious tikkis,” said Kamdar.

Would you like to try this super delicious recipe tonight? Let us know how you like them!

