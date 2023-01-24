scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Try ‘chickpea tikki burgers’ for dinner tonight (recipe inside)

Chef Meghna Kamdar shared a quick, high-protein burger recipe

burger bunsTry an interesting recipe today (representative)(Source: Pixabay)

A delicious meal at the end of the day can light up your mood. It makes the experience even better if the meal is infused with a dash of healthy ingredients. As such, to make your Tuesday better, here’s a simple and quick recipe from Chef Meghna Kamdar. In fact, she shared that it is her go-to snack with a healthy twist.

Taking to Instagram, the culinary expert shared the recipe for ‘high protein chickpea tikki burger‘ that is sure to bring a smile on your face. “My quick and healthy High Protein Chickpea Tikki Burger,” she captioned the post.

ALSO READ |Consume this tasty evening snack for its various health benefits

Take a look.

For chickpea tikki

Ingredients

1 cup – Soaked chickpeas
2 – Finely chopped garlic cloves
2-3 – Green chillies
A small bunch of spring onions with greens
A big bunch of chopped coriander
1.5 tsp – Cumin seeds
½ tsp – Baking powder and salt
2 tbsp – Besan or chickpea flour

ALSO READ |Craving something sweet? How about some good old besan laddoo

For hummus

½ cup – Pre-boiled chickpeas
2 tbsp – Tahini
White sesame seeds
2 tbsp – Curd
1 tsp – Garlic, chopped
Salt
Roasted cumin powder
1 – Lime (juiced)

Method

For chickpea tikki

*In a mixer jar, add 1 cup soaked chickpeas.
*Add two finely chopped garlic cloves, 2-3 green chilies, a small bunch of spring onions with greens, chopped coriander, 1.5 teaspoon of cumin seeds, ½ teaspoon baking powder, and salt.
*Coarsely grind them all.
*Take it out in the bowl, add two tablespoon besan (lightly dry roasted) and make nice tikki. “No need to deep fry, just shallow or air fry them,” she said.

For hummus

Advertisement

*In a small jar, take ½cup soft pre-boiled chickpeas.
*Two spoons of tahini.
*Dry roast white sesame seeds and churn them in a mixie, add two tablespoon curd.
*Add one teaspoon chopped garlic, salt, roasted cumin powder, and lime juice. Blend

*Now, apply it on grilled burger buns. Create burger with lettuce leaves, onion, tomatoes and the high protein nutritious tikkis,” said Kamdar.

Would you like to try this super delicious recipe tonight? Let us know how you like them!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 20:50 IST
Next Story

Dalit boy found dead in UP’s Budaun; family alleges he was killed over property dispute

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

BV Doshi
BV Doshi (1927-2023): A pictorial tribute to the eminent architect
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close