scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Make your weekend come alive with this interesting recipe!

Bruschetta is one of the simplest and quickest things in the world to make, yet it can be fantastically delicious, said chef Anahita Dhondy

bruschettaA must-try recipe for you (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Love dining out? One of the staples these days at parties and even when you dine out is a delectable bruschetta which makes for a much-relished snack. So, why are you stopping yourself from quickly whipping it at your home? If you are in the mood to try something quick, easy, and light on the stomach, you must try this bruschetta from chef Anahita Dhondy’s kitchen tonight.

Also Read |From Bruschetta to Granola Bar: Healthy munchies to try

“Bruschetta. Pronounced as Brew-sket-ah is literally Italy on a bread. Toasted bread rubbed with garlic, topped with tomatoes, fresh basil – it is a burst of flavours and textures. Bruschetta is one of the simplest and quickest things in the world to make, yet it can be fantastically delicious,” said Anahita.

Here’s a guide from the chef.

Ingredients

1 cup, Tomatoes, chopped
Handful – Basil, chiffonade
Garlic cloves to rub
6-7 slices – Bread
1tbsp – Balsamic vinegar
3-4tbsp – Olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste

Also Read |This weekend, enjoy these three healthy dessert recipes

Method

*Drizzle the bread with some olive oil and toast them
*In the meanwhile, add chopped tomatoes, basil to a bowl – drizzle some olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and season it with salt and pepper.
*Once the bread slices are toasted well, top them up with tomato mixture, serve right away. You can top up more balsamic if you’d like to.

Chef’s tips

*Once the bread is topped with tomato mixture, serve it immediately otherwise it becomes soggy, Anahita said.

Some other tips to keep in mind:

*Grill or bake your oiled bread slices at high heat so that the pieces remain crisp.

Advertisement

*Remove tomato seeds when preparing bruschetta topping to prevent it from becoming too watery.

Will you try this easy recipe soon?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 08:00:59 pm
Next Story

Synchronizing traffic signals, regulating heavy vehicles: new Bengaluru traffic top cop lists plan for the city

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Bollywood siblings
In pictures: Bollywood siblings who never fail to serve family goals
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close