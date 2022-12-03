Make your weekend come alive with this interesting recipe!

Love dining out? One of the staples these days at parties and even when you dine out is a delectable bruschetta which makes for a much-relished snack. So, why are you stopping yourself from quickly whipping it at your home? If you are in the mood to try something quick, easy, and light on the stomach, you must try this bruschetta from chef Anahita Dhondy’s kitchen tonight.

“Bruschetta. Pronounced as Brew-sket-ah is literally Italy on a bread. Toasted bread rubbed with garlic, topped with tomatoes, fresh basil – it is a burst of flavours and textures. Bruschetta is one of the simplest and quickest things in the world to make, yet it can be fantastically delicious,” said Anahita.

Here’s a guide from the chef.

Ingredients

1 cup, Tomatoes, chopped

Handful – Basil, chiffonade

Garlic cloves to rub

6-7 slices – Bread

1tbsp – Balsamic vinegar

3-4tbsp – Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

*Drizzle the bread with some olive oil and toast them

*In the meanwhile, add chopped tomatoes, basil to a bowl – drizzle some olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and season it with salt and pepper.

*Once the bread slices are toasted well, top them up with tomato mixture, serve right away. You can top up more balsamic if you’d like to.

Chef’s tips

*Once the bread is topped with tomato mixture, serve it immediately otherwise it becomes soggy, Anahita said.

Some other tips to keep in mind:

*Grill or bake your oiled bread slices at high heat so that the pieces remain crisp.

*Remove tomato seeds when preparing bruschetta topping to prevent it from becoming too watery.

Will you try this easy recipe soon?

