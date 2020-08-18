Wholesome breakfast recipe: How about a bowl of oats this morning?

Try out this easy recipe for your breakfast. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

To begin the day on a healthy note, many of us eat quinoa, buckwheat or oats for breakfast. While there is no denying their health benefits, eating the same food every morning can get monotonous. So how about tweaking your regular fare a little to make for an interesting breakfast recipe. If you are not sure about how to go about it, we have this delicious recipe that can be made with oats soaked in milk overnight.

Check out this easy recipe from nutritionist Shivika Gandhi.

This is what she said: “This make-ahead breakfast option is great if you’re looking forward to something that is tasty and loaded with nutrients”.

We couldn’t agree more.

Overnight Apple Walnut Butter Oats

Ingredients

25g – Oats

1 cup – Toned milk

½ tbsp – Walnut butter

1 – Apple

Pinch – Cinnamon powder

1 tsp – Flax seeds

Method

*Take approximately 25 grams of oats and add one cup toned milk to it.

*Add walnut butter to the mixture.

*Refrigerate overnight.

*Next morning, cut one apple into the mix. Garnish it with a pinch of cinnamon powder and a tsp of flax seeds.

*Enjoy your healthy breakfast cereal.

