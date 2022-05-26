Try Turkish eggs for breakfast today

May 26, 2022 10:00:40 am
Variety is the spice of life. So why not begin the day with a variety of breakfast items that not only tantalise the taste buds but are also nourishing. If you have run out of breakfast recipe options, here’s a simple one courtesy of chef Sanjeev Kapoor that you can try today.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
He shared the recipe for Turkish Eggs on his Instagram. “Looking for the perfect breakfast dish? Turkish eggs is the answer!” said chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Instagram Take a look at it below:
Ingredients
Best of Express Premium
4 – Eggs
1 cup – Thick yoghurt
2-3 – Garlic cloves
Salt to taste
6-8 – Fresh dill sprigs
3-4 tbsp – Butter
1 tbsp – Olive oil
1 ½ tsp – Red chilli flakes
1 tsp – Lemon juice
Toasted bread slices for serving
Method
View this post on Instagram
*Take yoghurt in a bowl and grate garlic cloves in it. Add salt and whisk well.
*Chop dill sprigs.
*Heat butter in a pan. Once it starts to turn brown, add olive oil, red chilli flakes, and mix.
*Break the eggs in a strainer so as to get rid of excess moisture.
*Boil water in a deep non-stick pan. Add lemon juice and slide the broken eggs, one at a time, and cook for 2-3 minutes.
*Place a dollop of the yoghurt sauce at the base of the serving plate and spread lightly. Place poached egg over it.
*Drizzle the butter sauce over top, sprinkle dill leaves and salt on top.
*Serve with toasted bread slices.
The chef also shared the recipe for Turkish Pan Eggs on his website. Check it out below:
Ingredients
4 – Eggs
2 – Onions, sliced
1 – Red capsicum cut into thin strips
2 tbsp – Olive oil
2 – Fresh red chillies, chopped
½ cup – Tomatoes, chopped
1 tsp – Castor sugar
Salt to taste
Black peppercorns, crushed to taste
1 tbsp – Fresh parsley, chopped
Method
*Heat olive oil in a non-stick pan, add onions, capsicum and green chillies, mix and sauté till the onions turn translucent.
*Add tomatoes, castor sugar, salt and crushed peppercorns, mix well, and cook till all the moisture evaporates.
*Using a wooden spoon, create four pockets in the tomato mixture and break the eggs into them. Cover and cook on low heat until the eggs are just set.
*Sprinkle parsley on top and serve hot.
Which one would you try?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-