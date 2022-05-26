Try Turkish eggs for breakfast today

Variety is the spice of life. So why not begin the day with a variety of breakfast items that not only tantalise the taste buds but are also nourishing. If you have run out of breakfast recipe options, here’s a simple one courtesy of chef Sanjeev Kapoor that you can try today.

He shared the recipe for Turkish Eggs on his Instagram. “Looking for the perfect breakfast dish? Turkish eggs is the answer!” said chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Instagram Take a look at it below:

Ingredients

4 – Eggs

1 cup – Thick yoghurt

2-3 – Garlic cloves

Salt to taste

6-8 – Fresh dill sprigs

3-4 tbsp – Butter

1 tbsp – Olive oil

1 ½ tsp – Red chilli flakes

1 tsp – Lemon juice

Toasted bread slices for serving

Method

*Take yoghurt in a bowl and grate garlic cloves in it. Add salt and whisk well.

*Chop dill sprigs.

*Heat butter in a pan. Once it starts to turn brown, add olive oil, red chilli flakes, and mix.

*Break the eggs in a strainer so as to get rid of excess moisture.

*Boil water in a deep non-stick pan. Add lemon juice and slide the broken eggs, one at a time, and cook for 2-3 minutes.

*Place a dollop of the yoghurt sauce at the base of the serving plate and spread lightly. Place poached egg over it.

*Drizzle the butter sauce over top, sprinkle dill leaves and salt on top.

*Serve with toasted bread slices.

The chef also shared the recipe for Turkish Pan Eggs on his website. Check it out below:

Ingredients

4 – Eggs

2 – Onions, sliced

1 – Red capsicum cut into thin strips

2 tbsp – Olive oil

2 – Fresh red chillies, chopped

½ cup – Tomatoes, chopped

1 tsp – Castor sugar

Salt to taste

Black peppercorns, crushed to taste

1 tbsp – Fresh parsley, chopped

Method

*Heat olive oil in a non-stick pan, add onions, capsicum and green chillies, mix and sauté till the onions turn translucent.

*Add tomatoes, castor sugar, salt and crushed peppercorns, mix well, and cook till all the moisture evaporates.

*Using a wooden spoon, create four pockets in the tomato mixture and break the eggs into them. Cover and cook on low heat until the eggs are just set.

*Sprinkle parsley on top and serve hot.

Which one would you try?

