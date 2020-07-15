Bhindi lovers must try this easy recipe from Namrata Shirodkar

Enjoy this simple recipe from Namrata Shirodkar. (Source: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Enjoy this simple recipe from Namrata Shirodkar. (Source: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Bhindi or ladyfinger is a favourite in many households. But the cooking method varies, with some people preparing it in a simple way with just a bit of salt and turmeric, while many others relish it with onions, tomatoes, garlic and lots of spices. A few months ago we shared how chef Amrita Raichand prepares aloo-bhindi, and today we share former actor Namrata Shirodkar‘s Bhindi Poriyal or stir-fry recipe that left us craving for it.

“This dish is the kids’ favourite because it satisfies their Indian food cravings, so it’s on the menu once every week. I like to keep it simple with what I feed them. A healthy and wholesome meal with small indulgences,” she said as part of Twinkle Khanna‘s Tweak India initiated challenge, #WhatsInYourKiddsDabba.

Here is the recipe for the Bhindi poriyal

Ingredients

250g – Bhindi

1 tsp – oil

½ tsp – Mustard seeds

½ tsp – Cumin seeds

8-10 – Curry leaves

50g – Chopped onion

1 – Green chilli, chopped

50g – Fresh coconut

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1 tsp – Turmeric powder

1 tbsp – Coriander leaves, chopped

Salt as per taste

Method

*Wash bhindi twice and dry.

*Then wipe them with a tissue or dry cloth.

*Chop them round and keep aside.

*Take a pan and heat oil, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and saute.

*Then add hing, turmeric, chopped onions and curry leaves.

*Sprinkle some fresh coconut and add the bhindi.

*Cook on slow flame.

*Add salt according to taste.

*Garnish with coriander and serve.

“A tip that I always stick by is using a spoonful of pure ghee or cold-pressed coconut oil while cooking. It’s non-greasy and easy on their tiny stomachs”, said Shirodkar.

