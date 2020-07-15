Bhindi lovers must try this easy recipe from Namrata Shirodkar

Bhindi or ladyfinger is a favourite in many households. But the cooking method varies, with some people preparing it in a simple way with just a bit of salt and turmeric, while many others relish it with onions, tomatoes, garlic and lots of spices. A few months ago we shared how chef Amrita Raichand prepares aloo-bhindi, and today we share former actor Namrata Shirodkar‘s Bhindi Poriyal or stir-fry recipe that left us craving for it.
“This dish is the kids’ favourite because it satisfies their Indian food cravings, so it’s on the menu once every week. I like to keep it simple with what I feed them. A healthy and wholesome meal with small indulgences,” she said as part of Twinkle Khanna‘s Tweak India initiated challenge, #WhatsInYourKiddsDabba.
Here is the recipe for the Bhindi poriyal
Ingredients
250g – Bhindi
1 tsp – oil
½ tsp – Mustard seeds
½ tsp – Cumin seeds
8-10 – Curry leaves
50g – Chopped onion
1 – Green chilli, chopped
50g – Fresh coconut
A pinch of asafoetida (hing)
1 tsp – Turmeric powder
1 tbsp – Coriander leaves, chopped
Salt as per taste
Method
*Wash bhindi twice and dry.
*Then wipe them with a tissue or dry cloth.
*Chop them round and keep aside.
*Take a pan and heat oil, add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and saute.
*Then add hing, turmeric, chopped onions and curry leaves.
*Sprinkle some fresh coconut and add the bhindi.
*Cook on slow flame.
*Add salt according to taste.
*Garnish with coriander and serve.
“A tip that I always stick by is using a spoonful of pure ghee or cold-pressed coconut oil while cooking. It’s non-greasy and easy on their tiny stomachs”, said Shirodkar.
