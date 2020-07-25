Give yourself a break with this easy, delicious and filling thepla with a twist

Do yourself a favour and make this quick recipe. (Source: Nmami Agarwal/Instagram) Do yourself a favour and make this quick recipe. (Source: Nmami Agarwal/Instagram)

It is too easy to get bored of your regular routine and the same scenario applies to food too. While enjoying dal, roti and sabzi is considered wholesome nutrition, having it all the time, seven days of the week, can bring in monotony and also might not be liked much on the dinner table. If you are one of those who is always looking for easy-to-make, interesting recipes that won’t take much of your time, here is one made out of cooked rice and besan called Bhaat Thepla that makes for a lovely gluten-free indulgence.

What more? Made with only the basic ingredients, the delicious preparation is usually served during occasions and is very easy to make, informed nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

Take a look.

Here’s why you should have it

“Rice is gluten-free and is a good source of B vitamins and iron. It is also an excellent source of manganese and magnesium. Carrots are very nutritious and a great source of vitamins and minerals especially Vitamin A, biotin and potassium. Chickpea flour on the other side has a low glycemic index that helps in controlling diabetes,” mentioned Agarwal.

Learn the recipe here.

Ingredients

20g – Mashed and cooked rice

10g – Besan

A pinch of hing

1tsp – Turmeric powder

1tsp – Red chilli powder

1-2 no – Green chilli

5g – Carrot

10g – Onion

Salt to taste

1tsp – Ghee

5g – Coriander leaves

Method

*Start by taking a mixing bowl and combine the mashed rice, gram flour, asafoetida powder, turmeric powder, green chillies, carrot, onion, coriander leaves, salt.

*Prepare the dough and divide into small portions.

*Take a skillet and turn on medium heat. Take water in a separate bowl to wet the fingers and another wet muslin cloth.

*Clean the counter and spread the cloth over it. Take the small portion and form thepla with the help of your fingers by dabbing them.

*Then lift the cloth along with the patted thepla and flip over on the skillet. Add in some oil or ghee over the sides and cook on medium heat.

*After few minutes, flip on the other side and let it cook.

*Let them become crispy and serve with chutney!

Pro tips

*The thepla attains a beautiful texture when it’s cooked on iron skillet and tastes best when served along with freshly made chutney of choice.

When are you trying this?

