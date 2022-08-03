This easy-to-make chilla is a great breakfast option (recipe inside)

August 3, 2022 10:00:16 am
Who does not love an easy-to-make and light breakfast recipe?
If you are looking for something similar, then this easy oats beetroot chilla/dosa recipe by Adhya, a certified nutrition and fitness coach, will be a good choice.
“This recipe comes in handy when you are looking for a quick and healthy breakfast or dinner. It works great for lunch boxes, too. It is gluten and dairy-free and the beautiful colour from the beetroot makes it even more appetising,” she captioned the post.
Ingredients
*One cup of rolled oats
*Half cup rice flour/chickpea flour
*One medium beetroot
*Two to three green chillies
*One inch ginger
*One teaspoon jeera/cumin seeds
*Salt as per taste
*Water as required
Recipe
*Boil or steam the beetroot. Simultaneously, roast the rolled oats for two to three minutes.
*Once roasted, grind the oats along with rice flour, and jeera into a fine powder.
*Next, add the boiled beets, green chillies, and ginger into a mixer along with little water and grind into a smooth paste.
*Now, mix both the dry and wet ingredients. Add water (around 1½ cups) until it reaches the desired consistency. Let it rest for 5 minutes.
*Finally, make dosas/chillas on a hot tawa.
*Serve with yoghurt or chutney of your choice.
