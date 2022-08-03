This easy-to-make chilla is a great breakfast option (recipe inside)

Who does not love an easy-to-make and light breakfast recipe?

If you are looking for something similar, then this easy oats beetroot chilla/dosa recipe by Adhya, a certified nutrition and fitness coach, will be a good choice.

“This recipe comes in handy when you are looking for a quick and healthy breakfast or dinner. It works great for lunch boxes, too. It is gluten and dairy-free and the beautiful colour from the beetroot makes it even more appetising,” she captioned the post.

Ingredients

*One cup of rolled oats

*Half cup rice flour/chickpea flour

*One medium beetroot

*Two to three green chillies

*One inch ginger

*One teaspoon jeera/cumin seeds

*Salt as per taste

*Water as required

Recipe

*Boil or steam the beetroot. Simultaneously, roast the rolled oats for two to three minutes.

*Once roasted, grind the oats along with rice flour, and jeera into a fine powder.

*Next, add the boiled beets, green chillies, and ginger into a mixer along with little water and grind into a smooth paste.

*Now, mix both the dry and wet ingredients. Add water (around 1½ cups) until it reaches the desired consistency. Let it rest for 5 minutes.

*Finally, make dosas/chillas on a hot tawa.

*Serve with yoghurt or chutney of your choice.

