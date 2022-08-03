scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

This easy-to-make chilla is a great breakfast option (recipe inside)

“This recipe comes in handy when you are looking for a quick and healthy breakfast or dinner. It works great for lunch boxes, too."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 10:00:16 am
Chilla, recipeTry this healthy beetroot oats chilla recipe (Source: Pixaby)

Who does not love an easy-to-make and light breakfast recipe?

If you are looking for something similar, then this easy oats beetroot chilla/dosa recipe by Adhya, a certified nutrition and fitness coach, will be a good choice.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“This recipe comes in handy when you are looking for a quick and healthy breakfast or dinner. It works great for lunch boxes, too. It is gluten and dairy-free and the beautiful colour from the beetroot makes it even more appetising,” she captioned the post.

Also Read | |The world’s best restaurant is in a football stadium

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adhya (@auraartofhealthyliving) 

Ingredients

*One cup of rolled oats
 *Half cup rice flour/chickpea flour
 *One medium beetroot
 *Two to three green chillies
 *One inch ginger
 *One teaspoon jeera/cumin seeds
 *Salt as per taste
 *Water as required

Also Read | |Enjoy ragi dosa ‘without any guilt’ for breakfast today

 Recipe

*Boil or steam the beetroot. Simultaneously, roast the rolled oats for two to three minutes.

 *Once roasted, grind the oats along with rice flour, and jeera into a fine powder.

 *Next, add the boiled beets, green chillies, and ginger into a mixer along with little water and grind into a smooth paste.

  *Now, mix both the dry and wet ingredients. Add water (around 1½ cups) until it reaches the desired consistency. Let it rest for 5 minutes.

 *Finally, make dosas/chillas on a hot tawa.

 *Serve with yoghurt or chutney of your choice.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 10:00:16 am

Most Popular

1

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

4

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Telling Numbers: 18 lakh fewer stray dogs in 7 years, and the 1.53 crore ...
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

Arrested MLAs part of conspiracy to topple Jharkhand govt: CID

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats
Bengal school job scam

ED raids at 6 spots; Partha’s aide says money ‘slipped’ into her flats

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana
Delhi Confidential

A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

When Karan Johar told Tabu she was 'wasted' in Fanaa, she said...

When Karan Johar told Tabu she was 'wasted' in Fanaa, she said...

After Motorola, OnePlus to reportedly cancel launch event in China today
Tech

After Motorola, OnePlus to reportedly cancel launch event in China today

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Fashion Design Council (FDCI), India Couture Week 2022, India Couture Week photos, showstoppers India Couture Week, celebs at India Couture Week, India Couture Week 2022 showstoppers, Bollywood celebs India Couture Week 2022, celeb fashion, fashion designers, fashion collection at India Couture Week, indian express news
ICW 2022: A fashionable roundup of all showstoppers from this year’s edition
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement