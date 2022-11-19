Weekend binge: Make this Rajasthani special dish (with tips)

If you are someone who loves to make something different and special on weekends, you have come to the right place. The savoury staple from Rajasthan called Dal Baati Churma is extremely popular among young and old. While it may look extremely difficult to whip up at home, it is one of the easiest dishes to make, provided you have the right guidance.

Coming to your rescue is a guide to making the perfect baati from chef Neha Deepak Shah.

“Perfect baati! This recipe is a keeper. Easy with perfect measurements. You cannot go wrong with this one,” said Shah in a post on Instagram.

Here’s the recipe that you must try today!

For 12 medium baatis

Ingredients

1 cup – Heaped whole wheat flour or atta

1/2 cup – Sooji or semolina

1/4tsp – Baking soda

1/2tsp – Salt

1tsp – Carom seeds or ajwain

4tbsp – Ghee

2tbsp – Curd

Warm water to knead the dough (You need about 1/3 cup water here)

Method

*Mix the dry ingredients together. Pour ghee. Mix. Add water and curd.

*The dough should come together.

Tips

– The dough should be stiff and like puri dough

– Rest the dough for at least 30 minutes before cooking

– You can bake this at 200 degrees C for 12 to 15 minutes or on medium flame in gas tandoor. Or you can air fry or use a convection oven

– Just keep turning the baatis for the perfect colour on all sides

– When the baati is hot, put in warm ghee

– If you leave the baati in ghee, it will keep absorbing the ghee so dip and remove soon after if you want less ghee

– Serve it immediately

Would you like to try this mouth-watering delicacy?

