‘Comfort in a bowl’: Give your digestive system a break with this delicious one-pot recipe

Fried, salty, spicy, processed foods can be extremely hard to resist. But, it must also be known that such foods can be extremely harmful for health and can also take a toll on the digestive system. As such, if you are looking to take a break from all the unhealthy and untimely snacking, Ayurvedic practitioner Niti Sheth’s one-pot recipe is what you need. Easy to make, the dish is not only delicious, but is packed with nutrients as well.

“Comfort in a bowl! Make this when you’ve been indulging in rich and heavy foods and you want to give your digestion a break,” she said while sharing the recipe for green moong.

Take a look.

Ingredients

2-3 handfuls – Whole green moong beans

½ tablespoon – Ghee

2-3 -Cloves

Small cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon – Cumin seeds

½ tablespoon – Grated fresh ginger

10-12 – Fresh curry leaves

⅛ teaspoon – Hing (asafeotida)

1 teaspoon – Coriander powder

½ teaspoon – Turmeric powder

¼ teaspoon – Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon – Jaggery

½ lime

Fresh chopped coriander

Method

*Soak whole green moong overnight.

*Next day, wash and rinse the moong.

*Heat oil/ghee in a pot/pressure cooker.

*Add in cinnamon, cloves, cumin seeds, fresh ginger, curry leaves and asafoetida (in that order and once the previous spice starts becoming aromatic)

*Add in the soaked and rinsed moong, water, powdered spices, salt and jaggery.

*Cook until moong beans are soft and mushy.

*Garnish with lime juice and chopped coriander.

*Serve with rice and ghee.

Why is green moong good for digestive health?

Among all the lentils and beans, moong (green gram) is the lightest and easiest to digest. After moong, comes toor (pigeon pea) and masoor dal (red lentil), mentioned nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal in her book Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet.

Would you try?

