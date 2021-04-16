Give leftover chicken tikka a delicious makeover with this easy recipe

A lot of us struggle with leftover food. While we do not want it to go waste, we also do not feel like eating the same thing for the next meal. So if you are looking for ideas to give that leftover chicken tikka and rotis from last night a delicious twist, you are in the right place!

Celebrity chef Amrita Raichand shared a recipe for revamping the all-time favourite chicken tikka.

She writes, “sometimes the simplest flavour and ingredient combinations turn out to be the tastiest.” Read on check out her recipe for Chicken Tikka Rolls!

Ingredients

Sliced onions – 1 medium-sized onion

Chicken tikka (roughly chopped) – 1 cup

Mayonnaise – 2 tbsp

Green mint chutney – 2 tbsp

Leftover rotis – 2

Method

* In a bowl, add the chopped chicken tikka, mayonnaise, green chutney and give it a nice toss.

* Take the rotis, add the mixture and spread it evenly.

* Top it with sliced onions and roll them well.

For a better grip, you can wrap the roll in a tissue, so that the stuffing doesn’t ooze out from below. Also, make sure to eat them soon after you make them so that they don’t turn out soggy.

