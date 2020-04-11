Celebrate the Easter spirit with these special recipes

Enjoy the festivities at home with these special recipes. Enjoy the festivities at home with these special recipes.

Easter is approaching and while the festivities, this year may look different with limited supplies, creating the perfect brunch spread for your family doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Add a twist to the traditional recipes this Easter Sunday on April 12 with our specially curated bunch. Celebrated as a family get-together, Easter symbolises new beginnings and lovely times ahead. Usher in the festive cheer with some easy to create and delicious recipes.

Oats and Dry Fruits Truffle by chef Shipra Khanna, Tata Sky cooking expert

Ingredients

1/3 cup – Dark Chocolate

1/3 cup – Plain flat Oats

1/3 cup – Raisins (kishmish)

¼ cup – Almond (Badam)

Method

*Boil water in a pan. Now, in a bowl, add dark chocolate and transfer the bowl in a pan to melt the chocolate. Then, in a blender, add plain flat oats, raisins, almonds and blend it.

*As chocolate gets melted, take the bowl out of the pan and add in a bowl, add crushed dry fruits and oats mix it well, combine it and give a shape of a ball. Now coat it with coconut, sesame seeds, and cocoa powder.

Pro tip: Whenever you buy cooking chocolates for any recipe, especially this recipe, the quality of chocolate should be good.

Chocolate Parfait by chef Shipra Khanna

Ingredients

3 tbsp – Whipped cream

Chocolate ganache as required

Few biscuits

1 cup – Mango chunks

1 cup – Walnuts

Chocolate chips

Bitter chocolate

Lollypop

Method

*Take a bowl, add whipped cream and chocolate ganache. Mix it together.

*For making the parfait, take a martini glass and crumble the biscuits and add it in a base of glass, add a layer of prepared mixture and level it, add another layer of mango chunks, add some walnuts for texture and add chocolate ganache, spread and level it and now add little bit of chocolate chips and chopped bitter chocolate and garnish it with lollypop.

Pro tip: You can add as many layers and as many ingredients you like and make your own customised parfait.

Granola Easter Egg by Purvi Pugalia, Founder, SOCH Foods LLP

Ingredients

3 cups – Dark chocolate granola

3tbsp – Butter or peanut butter

1/4 cup – Honey or maple syrup

5tbsp – Milk

Sprinkler for decoration (optional)

Plastic egg moulds

Method

*Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl and set it aside.

*Add the maple syrup or honey, butter or peanut butter and milk in another bowl and stir until the mixture has combined.

*Now, add the dry ingredient to this and mix well with hands if needed.

*Once combined, add the sprinklers (optional).

*Place the mixture in the plastic egg moulds and let it set in the fridge for two-three hours.

*Now gently open the plastic egg moulds and place the granola eggs on a plate and it is ready to serve.

Mashed Potatoes And Walnuts by chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Ingredients

8 no – Potatoes (medium size)

80g – Walnuts, roughly chopped

500ml – Milk or vegetable drink

Pinch of salt, pepper to taste and extra virgin olive oil.

Method

*Boil the potatoes until tender.

*Beat the potatoes with the chopped walnuts and the milk or vegetable drink.

*Season with salt and pepper, add a dash of olive oil, beat again.

*Serve with roasted vegetables or with the protein you prefer.

Lemon and Walnut Drizzle Cake by chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Ingredients

100g – Walnut halves, roughly chopped

125g – Butter, softened

125g – caster sugar

2 no – Lemons

3 no – Medium eggs

150g – All purpose flour

1/2tsp – Baking powder

2tbsp – Granulated sugar

Method

*Preheat the oven to 180°C, gas mark 4. Grease and base line a 1 kg loaf tin.

*Place 50g walnuts in a food processor and blitz to a coarse powder, chop a further 25g.

*Whisk the butter and sugar in a large bowl until pale and fluffy. Whisk in the zest of two lemons and then whisk in the eggs, one at a time.

*Fold in the flour, baking powder and prepared walnuts to give a smooth batter. Spoon into the prepared tin and bake for 35-40 minutes until golden and a skewer comes out clean.

*Just before the cake comes out of the oven, mix the juice of one lemon with granulated sugar. Chop the remaining 25g walnuts and stir into the syrup. *Prick the cake with a skewer several times and drizzle over the lemon syrup. Allow to cool a little in the tin before removing then allow to cool completely.

Pro tip: Try using a mixture of lemon and lime juice. This cake will stay for 2-3 days when wrapped in foil.

