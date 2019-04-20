Easter 2019: Delicious recipes you can enjoy on Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday 2019: Easter feasts are one of the most important meals for Christians around the world, as the day marks the rebirth of Jesus Christ. According to the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave. On the third day, however, his disciples visited his grave only to find the stone rolled away and the grave to be empty. This year Easter will be celebrated on April 21.

Advertising

Easter is celebrated after 40 days of Lent, during which people practice strict self-restraint and often give up on their favourite foods. So Easter Sunday is celebrated with delicious treats and desserts.

Traditionally, each region has their own special recipes that are an integral part of the festival, but over the years, some innovative twists have been incorporated into the celebrations. Here are some of the recipes that you can enjoy this Easter Sunday.

ALSO READ: Easter Sunday 2019: History, Importance and Significance of Easter Sunday

Advertising

Lamb Osso Bucco by Executive Chef, Naresh Chinni at The Drunken Botanist

Ingredient

450g – lamb slices cut off the neck (bone)

150g – flour

5g – salt

5g – pepper

15 ml – olive oil

50g – onion (chopped)

50g – celery (diced)

50g – carrot

20g – garlic cloves (peeled and chopped)

5g – bay leaves

10 ml – dry red wine

10 ml – lamb stock

20g – tomatoes (chopped)

Method

* Put the flour on a large platter and season it with salt and pepper. Drag each slice of lamb through the flour on both sides, coating it well.

* Use a large skillet; heat the olive oil a little, then brown the lamb slices on both sides. Set the browned meat aside on another platter.

* Using the same skillet and perhaps adding a touch more olive oil, cook the chopped onion, carrots and celery with the bay leaves. When the vegetables are becoming tender, add the garlic. Cook for 1 minute more.

* Raise the flame and pour the red wine into the vegetables, stirring gently to deglaze.

* When the wine is mostly evaporated, add the meat and the tomatoes.

* Now you can either finish the cooking in the skillet if it’s oven-proof or place the meat and vegetables in a baking dish.

* Stir everything up, then add the stock.

* Place the skillet or baking dish in the oven. Cover it. Bake for 50 minutes or until the irresistible aroma drives you to fork a piece right out of the oven.

* Serve right out of the skillet or piled up on a warm platter. Scatter with fava beans or not – but serve with steamed green vegetables.

Roast Lamb by Chef Ivan Chieregatti, Executive Chef, Hyatt Regency Delhi

Ingredient

2 kg – lamb

1 – garlic

1/2 – rosemary

1.5 kg – potatoes

1 – lemon

1 tbs – olive oil

150 ml – red wine

1.2 l – lamb stock

Method

* Stud the lamb with garlic and rosemary. Use a sharp pointed knife, make at least 30 small incisions all over the meat. Peel 4 garlic cloves, thinly slice them and prod a slice into each incision.

* Next, pull off small sprigs of rosemary and push into the incisions, too. If done in advance, cover the lamb well and refrigerate. Remove from the fridge 1 hr before roasting.

* Heat oven to 190C. Heat a large frying pan, add a little oil and brown the lamb all over. Scatter the carrot, onion, remaining garlic and rosemary in a large roasting tin, pour in the wine and stock, then place the browned lamb in the tin.

* Roast for about 1 hour 45 minutes. Turn the lamb halfway through so by the time it’s cooked, each side has been in the stock. When cooked, remove the lamb and allow to rest in a warm place covered in foil for about 30 mins.

* While the lamb is resting, make the gravy. Pour all the stock from the tin through a sieve into a saucepan to remove all the vegetables and herbs. This stock should be rich, slightly thick and have a great lamb flavour.

* Reduce it a little on the hob if you feel you want to concentrate the flavour, skimming off any fat that comes to the surface. Serve the lamb with the gravy, potatoes, leeks and butternut squash.

Wine Poached Pears, Beet & Candied Walnut by Executive Chef Lokesh Jarodia at The Deltin, Daman

Ingredients

3 – medium-sized beets

1 – firm pear

½ cup – dry red wine

¼ cup – walnuts, candied

¼ cup – feta cheese, crumbled

A few handfuls of salad greens

1-2 tbsp – olive oil

A drizzle of balsamic vinegar

A drizzle of honey

Sea salt and fresh black pepper

Method

* Peel beets and pear, boil them together with ½ cup of red wine and water.

* Cool the cooked beet and poached pears to wedges.

* Make a dressing out from olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, sea salt and black pepper.

* Take a deep plate, preferablly a pasta plate, and arrange all the ingredients including beets, pears, lettuce together. Garnish with feta crumble and candied walnuts.

* Drizzle the balsamic dressing and serve chilled.

Blackberry Chocolate Cake by Executive Chef Lokesh Jarodia at The Deltin, Daman

Ingredient

250g – butter (chopped)

250g – dark chocolate (roughly chopped)

1/3 cup – milk

1 cup – caster sugar

4 – eggs (separated)

1/3 cup – Plain flour

150g – frozen blackberries

Solid chocolate Easter eggs

Extra blackberries

Cocoa powder

Method

* Preheat oven to 200°C. Grease and line a 23cm (base) springform pan with baking paper. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Set aside.

* Combine chocolate and milk in a large heatproof bowl. Place over a saucepan of simmering water (don’t let the base of bowl touch water). Heat, stirring with a metal spoon, until melted and smooth.

* Using an electric hand mixer, beat in sugar. Remove bowl from heat. Set aside for 10 minutes to cool slightly.

* Add egg yolks, 1 at a time, to chocolate mixture, beating well after each addition. Add the melted butter. Stir until combined.

* Sift flour over chocolate mixture. Gently fold in.

* Whisk egg whites in a separate bowl until soft peaks form. Gently fold into the chocolate mixture. Sprinkle over blackberries. Gently fold in until combined.

* Spoon the mixture into pre-pared pan. Bake for 15 minutes or until risen. Reduce oven to 160°C. Bake for a further 50 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

* Leave to cool completely in pan (don’t worry if cake sinks in the centre). Place cake onto a serving plate. Decorate with chocolate eggs and blackberries. Dust with cocoa. Serve slices with mascarpone or thick cream, if desired.

Mushroom Leeks and Parmesan Tart by Executive Chef Lokesh Jarodia at The Deltin, Daman

Ingredient

25g – butter

4 leeks – sliced and washed

250g – pack button fresh mushroom, sliced

2 – leeks

284ml – double cream

140g – parmesan grated

280g – plain flour

140g – cold butter, cut into pieces

2 – eggs

Method

* To make the pastry, tip the flour and butter into a bowl, then rub together with your fingertips until completely mixed and crumbly. Add 8 tbsp cold water, and then bring everything together with your hands until just combined.

* Roll into a ball and use straight away or chill for up to 2 days. The pastry can also be frozen for up to a month.

* Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface to a round about 5cm larger than a 25cm tin. Use your rolling pin to lift it up, then drape over the tart case so there is an overhang of pastry on the sides.

* Using a small ball of pastry scraps, push the pastry into the corners of the tin. Chill in the fridge or freezer for 20 mins. Heat oven to 180C.

* While the pastry is chilling, heat the butter in a pan and cook the leeks for 10 mins, stirring occasionally, until they soften. Then turn up the heat and add the mushrooms. Cook for 5 mins more and then turn off the heat.

* Lightly prick the base of the tart with a fork, line the tart case with a large circle of greaseproof paper or foil, then fill with baking beans. Blind-bake the tart for 20 mins, remove the paper and beans, then continue to cook for 5-10 mins until it turns biscuit brown.

* While the tart case cooks, beat the eggs in a bowl and then gradually add the cream. Stir in the leeks, mushrooms and half the cheese. Season and then tip the filling into the tart case.

* Sprinkle with the rest of the cheese, then bake for 20-25 mins until set and golden brown. Leave to cool in the case, trim the edges of the pastry, then remove and serve in slices.

Bacon Egg and Cheese Basket by Executive Chef Gajender Singh at Cafe Bokan

Ingredients

6 – eggs

1/2 cup – shredded cheddar cheese

8 – slices bacon

Method

* Heat oven to 375°F. Spray with cooking spray.

* Boil egg in salted water.

* In a small bowl, mix eggs yolk and cheese.

* Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix until fluffy.

* Eggs should be shiny but not wet.

* Top each egg with 1 tablespoon shredded Cheddar cheese.

* Bake for about 6 to 7 minutes or until bacon are golden brown and cheese is melted.

Advertising

* Remove egg and bacon from oven, cool in pan a few minutes.