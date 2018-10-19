Celebrate Vijayadashami with Bangladesh’s special Beetroot Halwa and Tomato Chutney recipes

Vijayadashami 2018: Try out these special recipes all the way from Bangladesh.

As we near the end of Durga Puja and Navratri, it is time to celebrate Vijayadashami and Dussehra with our near and dear ones. This year Dussehra and Vijayadashami will be observed on October 19.

Dussehra, which celebrates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, is celebrated with much pomp and show across the country – effigies of Ravana are burned, events are organised in which neighbours and community members participate, people prepare delicacies and enjoy it with their family and friends. Vijayadashami, the tenth day of Durga Puja, is also celebrated, to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahisasura.

If you are planning a get together at home for Dussehra or Vijayadashami this year, we have these healthy and delicious recipes for you all the way from Bangladesh to plate out for your loved ones.

Beetroot Halwa

By Chef Nayana – Culinary Expert, Dhaka & Consultant, Mustard

Ingredients

1 cup – Chopped beet

2 cups – Thickened milk

3 tbsp – Ghee

3 tbsp – Sugar

1/2 cup – Chopped Almond

Method

* Heat ghee and add beetroot.

* Add 1/2 pinch of salt.

* Fry till the raw smell goes.

* Add the thickened milk and let it boil.

* When it becomes soft, add sugar and mix well. Add chopped almonds.

* Now keep on stirring till oil separates and it comes off the pan.

* Let cool and shape in moulds.

Tomato Chutney

By Chef Nayana – Culinary Expert, Dhaka & Consultant, Mustard

Ingredients

4 – Chopped tomatoes 1/2 tsp – Randhuni (Wild Celery seeds) 1 tbsp – Julienne ginger To taste – Salt 1 pinch – Sugar 1 tbsp – Tamarind pulp 1 tbsp – Oil

Method

