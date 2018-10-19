Follow Us:
Friday, October 19, 2018
Celebrate Vijayadashami with Bangladesh’s special Beetroot Halwa and Tomato Chutney recipes

Dussehra and Vijadashami Special Recipes 2018: Bangladesh's special Beetroot Halwa and Tomato Chutney - quick recipes to serve to your guests to make the evening more special.

As we near the end of Durga Puja and Navratri, it is time to celebrate Vijayadashami and Dussehra with our near and dear ones. This year Dussehra and Vijayadashami will be observed on October 19.

Dussehra, which celebrates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, is celebrated with much pomp and show across the country – effigies of Ravana are burned, events are organised in which neighbours and community members participate, people prepare delicacies and enjoy it with their family and friends. Vijayadashami, the tenth day of Durga Puja, is also celebrated, to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahisasura.

If you are planning a get together at home for Dussehra or Vijayadashami this year, we have these healthy and delicious recipes for you all the way from Bangladesh to plate out for your loved ones.

Beetroot Halwa

By Chef Nayana – Culinary Expert, Dhaka & Consultant, Mustard

Ingredients
1 cup – Chopped beet
2 cups – Thickened milk
3 tbsp – Ghee
3 tbsp – Sugar
1/2 cup – Chopped Almond
Method
* Heat ghee and add beetroot.

* Add 1/2 pinch of salt.

* Fry till the raw smell goes.

* Add the thickened milk and let it boil.
* When it becomes soft, add sugar and mix well. Add chopped almonds.
* Now keep on stirring till oil separates and it comes off the pan.
* Let cool and shape in moulds.

Tomato Chutney

By Chef Nayana – Culinary Expert, Dhaka & Consultant, Mustard

Ingredients
4 – Chopped tomatoes
1/2 tsp – Randhuni (Wild Celery seeds)
1 tbsp – Julienne ginger
To taste – Salt
1 pinch – Sugar
1 tbsp – Tamarind pulp
1 tbsp – Oil
Method 
* Heat oil and add celery seeds.

* When they splutter, add julienne ginger.

* Cover and let cook.

* When the tomatoes become pulpy add tamarind pulp and a pinch of sugar. Give it a good stir and take off the fire.

Let us know how it turned out in the comments below.

