Celebrate Vijayadashami with Bangladesh’s special Beetroot Halwa and Tomato Chutney recipes

As we near the end of Durga Puja and Navratri, it is time to celebrate Vijayadashami and Dussehra with our near and dear ones. This year Dussehra and Vijayadashami will be observed on October 19.
Dussehra, which celebrates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, is celebrated with much pomp and show across the country – effigies of Ravana are burned, events are organised in which neighbours and community members participate, people prepare delicacies and enjoy it with their family and friends. Vijayadashami, the tenth day of Durga Puja, is also celebrated, to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahisasura.
If you are planning a get together at home for Dussehra or Vijayadashami this year, we have these healthy and delicious recipes for you all the way from Bangladesh to plate out for your loved ones.
Beetroot Halwa
By Chef Nayana – Culinary Expert, Dhaka & Consultant, Mustard
Tomato Chutney
By Chef Nayana – Culinary Expert, Dhaka & Consultant, Mustard
Let us know how it turned out in the comments below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App