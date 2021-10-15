Dussehra recipe: Have you tried Chandni Chowk ki Moong Dal Kachori?

This Dussehra, as the fasting period ends, it is important to continue to eat healthy food. But, as we have mentioned earlier, a healthy diet does not have to be boring. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has an interesting and health-conscious take on a traditional recipe called, ‘Chandni Chowk ki Moong Dal Kachori’.

Prepared in healthy olive pomace oil, this one not only tastes good, but is also great for your health. On the occasion of Dussehra today, Agarwal shares this healthier version of a street-favourite kachori prepared in oil, which is a perfect companion for desi food, thanks to its various health benefits. lt is light, neutral in taste, stable at high temperatures and absorbed less, making it a healthier and tastier option, she states.

Nutritional benefits

Jowar flour used in the recipe is high in fibre and antioxidants helping with digestion. The core of this recipe, moong dal, is rich in protein, fibre, antioxidants, and minerals.

The oil used is olive pomace, which is rich in vitamins A, D, E and K and has 80 per cent monounsaturated fatty levels that can lower the cholesterol level. It has a very high smoking point which makes it suitable for everyday Indian cooking.

Ingredients

For kachori

– 30 g whole wheat flour

– 30 g jowar atta

– Salt as per taste

– 1/4th teaspoon baking soda

– 1.5 teaspoon Oleev’s olive pomace oil

For filling

– 30 g yellow moong dal

– 1 inch ginger

– 1 green chilli

– Pinch of asafetida

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– ½ teaspoon cumin powder

– ½ teaspoon red chilli powder

– ¼ teaspoon fennel seeds

– 1 teaspoon lime juice

– Salt as per taste

Calorie count

# Calories — 189.9 kcal

# Protein — 5.2 g

# Carbohydrates — 38.7 g

# Fat — 10.5 g

Method

For the dough

* Sieve whole wheat flour, jowar atta, salt, baking soda and add 1.5 teaspoons of olive pomace oil.

* Knead into a soft dough using water as desired and keep it aside covered with muslin cloth.

For the filling

* Soak the moong dal for about an hour. Drain and coarsely-grind along with ginger and green chilli.

* Heat some oil in a pan and add coarse dal, ginger, chili, asafetida, coriander powder, cumin seeds, red chili powder and fennel seeds.

* Cook until the moisture has dried up, add lemon juice and mix well.

* Roll out small puris of dough and stuff moong dal filling and flatten slightly using palms.

* Bake/air-fry the prepared kachoris and serve hot with mint chutney.

You can enjoy this healthy and tasty snack with your tea or coffee.

