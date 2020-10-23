Durga Puja 2020: Make lip-smacking rosogolla with this simple recipe

Make this interesting recipe for Durga Puja. (Source: Kirti Bhoutika/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Festivals are all about spending time with family and indulging in delicacies and sweets. However, this year with family get-togethers being limited and socially-distanced owing to the pandemic, how about adding some sweetness to your celebration to cheer yourself up? And what better than a special rosogulla recipe when the days are all about revelling in the spirit of Durga Puja?

Here’s chef Kirti Bhoutika’s interesting recipe that we came across on Instagram.

“The wait is over! My first Durga Puja special recipe had to be rosogulla!” mentioned Bhoutika.

Take a look at the recipe.

Ingredients

1l – Milk (fresh whole fat cow milk)

2-3 tbsp – Lemon juice

Water to wash the chenna

8 cups – Water

2 cups – Sugar

Method

*In a large vessel, boil milk. Keep stirring.

*Once the milk comes to a boil, pour two-three tablespoon of lemon juice and stir until the milk curdles.

*Do not boil once water separates completely.

*Drain curdled milk over a cloth and then squeeze the water completely.

*Rinse curdled milk with fresh water to remove sourness from lemon juice. Squeeze again.

*Hang for one hour to ensure there is no water content, yet it retains the moisture.

*After one hour, mash the chenna till it turns smooth.

*Now prepare small ball-sized rosogullas and keep aside. Cover and keep to prevent from drying.

*In a large vessel, take two cups sugar, eight cups water and three pods cardamom.

*Stir and dissolve the sugar completely.

*Now boil the water for five minutes and drop-in rolled balls, one by one.

*Cover and boil for 10 minutes or until rosogulla doubles in size.

*Drop into ice-cold water immediately, to prevent them from shrinking in size.

*Once cooled completely, pour in leftover sugar water.

*Finally, enjoy rosogulla chilled or as it is.

Pro tips

*Quality of milk matters

*Remember to wash the chenna

*Do not over squeeze, it will make the chenna dry

*Make a soft and smooth dough of chenna, knead it well with the back of your palm

*Cook rosogolla in a big vessel because they need space to grow in size

*Do not keep opening the lid as it might flatten the balls

