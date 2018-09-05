Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Dunkin’ Donuts might just change its name

The change in the name of the brand apparently started last summer. Since June, more and more outlets across Boston seem to have dropped the "Donut" from the Dunkin'.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 5, 2018 6:25:09 pm
dukin donuts, dunkin donuts name change, dunkin donuts changing name, indian express, indian express news Did you know Dunkin’ Donuts was not the original name of the franchise? (Source: File Photo)
Top News

If you love donuts, then there is no way that you haven’t visited Dunkin’ Donuts. The donut chain have patrons who swear by their products and can even spot their store from a distance. However, it seems like the outlets are on the verge of a change and it has started with their name. According to a report in the Bustle, Dunkin’ Donuts might be changing its name to “Dunkin’.”

“Dunkin’ Donuts has been testing signage in a few locations across the US that refers to the brand simply as “Dunkin’.” We do not plan to make any decisions regarding the branding until later this year,” read their statement as quoted by Bustle.

The change in the name of the brand apparently started last summer. In Pasadena and California, outlets were just called Dunkin. There might have been little coverage on it but since June, more and more outlets across Boston seem to have dropped the “Donut” from the Dunkin’. Apparently, it is part of the company’s rebranding program.

Fun fact: Dunkin’ Donuts is not the original name. William Rosenbergm, who had founded the company in 1948 named it the Open Kettle. But it was changed to the now famous Dunkin’ Donuts two years later.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
A Letter To Myself On My First Day Of Teaching
Watch Now
A Letter To Myself On My First Day Of Teaching
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement