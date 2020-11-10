Fall in love with chocolate all over again with this irresistible recipe

Here's an interesting recipe to try today! (Source: Kirti Bhoutika/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Chocolates make the world a better place; period. And since a lot of us can have chocolate all the time, how about making a special chocolate dessert to satiate your sweet tooth today? So get all set to bake with chocolate as we have a simple granola recipe — Double Chocolate Granola — that chef Kirti Bhoutika recently shared on her Instagram page.

Take a look.

She said, “The most addictive thing you will munch on, this is dangerously good.”

Ingredients

⅓ cup – Honey

2 tsp – Vanilla extract

¼ cup – Oil

¼ cup – Water

50g – Brown or castor sugar

3 tbsp – Cocoa powder

100g – Chopped almonds

100g – Pumpkin + sunflower seeds

300g – Oats (could also use oats and cornflakes)

½ cup – Chocochips

Method

*Mix all the ingredients.

*Bake in a preheated oven at 150 degrees for 45-50 mins.

*Keep stirring after every 15 minutes. After it cools down completely, add choco chips.

*Store in an airtight container.

