Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Fall in love with chocolate all over again with this irresistible recipe

Have a great time with this easy dessert recipe!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 10, 2020 3:50:30 pm
Here's an interesting recipe to try today!

Chocolates make the world a better place; period. And since a lot of us can have chocolate all the time, how about making a special chocolate dessert to satiate your sweet tooth today? So get all set to bake with chocolate as we have a simple granola recipe — Double Chocolate Granola — that chef Kirti Bhoutika recently shared on her Instagram page.

Take a look.

She said, “The most addictive thing you will munch on, this is dangerously good.”

Ingredients

⅓ cup – Honey
2 tsp – Vanilla extract
¼ cup – Oil
¼ cup – Water
50g – Brown or castor sugar
3 tbsp – Cocoa powder
100g – Chopped almonds
100g – Pumpkin + sunflower seeds
300g – Oats (could also use oats and cornflakes)
½ cup – Chocochips

Method

*Mix all the ingredients.
*Bake in a preheated oven at 150 degrees for 45-50 mins.
*Keep stirring after every 15 minutes. After it cools down completely, add choco chips.
*Store in an airtight container.

