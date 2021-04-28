Dessert recipe: Would you like to try double chocolate cookie dough tonight?

April 28, 2021 8:50:11 pm
Do you feel like eating something sweet but do not have the patience to prepare an elaborate dessert at this hour? Fret not, we are here with a quick, easy, and super delicious recipe for you. All you need are some simple ingredients and just a couple of minutes of your time!
Yes, you indeed read that right. So, here’s a yummy recipe by YouTuber Em’s Kitchen that is sure to bring a smile to your face in these trying times.
Ingredients
- ½ cup – All-purpose flour
- ⅓ cup – Brown or white sugar
- ¼ tsp – Salt
- 1.5 tbsp – Milk
- ½ tsp – Vanilla
- ¼ cup – Unsweetened cocoa powder
- ¼ cup – Softened butter
- Chocolate chips for garnishing
Steps
*First, you need to heat-treat the flour. To do this, pour the all-purpose flour into a microwave-proof cup and microwave for a minute.
*Stir it and add cocoa powder, sugar, a pinch of salt and softened butter. Finally, add 1.5 tbsp of milk along with vanilla essence.
*Mix everything well until it becomes a thick dough-like mixture and then add chocolate chips generously. Enjoy your double chocolate cookie dough in no time!
*Make sure you consume it within two days. Don’t leave it in the open, store it in a refrigerator for later consumption.
Check out the video of the recipe below.
