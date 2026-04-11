‘Dosh dena band kijiye’: Paediatrician debunks common myth linking ice cream and chilled drinks to coughs and colds in children

Paediatrician Dr Ravi Malik recently addressed a long-standing myth about children’s health, stating that cold foods are often wrongly blamed for coughs and colds. In a video on Instagram, he explained, “Khasi, zukam jo hai woh virus infection se hota hai. Thandi cheezon ke khaano se kabhi nahi hota. Kabhi kabhi icecream coldrink se throat mei irritation ho sakti hai, lekin ye kaaran nahi hai jiski wajah se khaasi zukaam hota hai. Definitely hume coldrink, ice cream nahi deni chahiye bachon ko kyunki isme sugar content zyada hota. Cough, cold virus, infection ke wajah se hota hai, iske liye ice cream cold drink ko dosh dena band kijiye.”

But what does science say? According to Dr Rajiv Chhabra, Chief Paediatrician at Artemis Hospitals, the real culprit behind these common illnesses is not temperature, but viruses

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“Viruses like rhinovirus, influenza, and RSV are the most common causes of coughs, colds, and fevers in children,” says Dr Chhabra. “These infections spread through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even talks.” He explains that once these viruses enter the body through the nose or throat, they infect the lining and lead to symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, cough, and fever.

“Importantly, these infections are not caused by consuming cold foods or drinks,” he adds. “The confusion often arises because children may consume such foods around the time symptoms begin.”

Is there any scientific link between cold foods and infections?

Dr Chhabra explains, “There is no scientific evidence to suggest that eating cold foods like ice cream or drinking cold beverages increases the risk of respiratory infections.”

He notes that children are far more likely to catch infections through exposure to germs in everyday environments. “Schools, playgrounds, and crowded spaces are common places where viruses spread. That’s the primary risk, not diet temperature,” he says.

Then why do cold foods sometimes feel uncomfortable?

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“Cold foods may cause temporary irritation or sensitivity in the throat, especially in some children,” explains Dr Chhabra. “However, this is short-lived and not harmful.” This distinction is important. “Irritation is not the same as infection,” he emphasises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Ravi Malik | M.D. Pediatrician (@drravimalik)

Irritation vs infection

According to Dr Chhabra, temporary irritation from cold foods is usually mild and resolves quickly. “It may cause a slight sore or scratchy feeling in the throat, but it doesn’t come with other symptoms,” he says.

On the other hand, viral infections follow a different pattern. “A true infection develops gradually and is accompanied by multiple symptoms—runny nose, persistent cough, fever, fatigue, and sneezing,” he explains. “If symptoms last more than a few days or worsen, it is more likely to be an infection rather than simple irritation.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.